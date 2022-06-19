ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One dead, two injured in Benton Harbor shooting

By Morgan Clark
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTON HARBOR, Mich.,-- One woman is dead and two others are injured after a shooting Sunday morning near Ogden Ave. and Willow Creek Dr. Benton Township officers were...

Jeffrey Alan Kidwell
3d ago

of course one died at spectrum health,everyone I know had someone die there.(worse hospital ever) and changing the name isn't helping it get any better. more die because of the care given but sent to hospice so they cant be counted as dieting at spectrum heath.

