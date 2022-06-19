ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The versatility of avocados

 3 days ago
I have developed such an interest in avocados lately that I have been

incorporating these green delights into many of the recipes I create.

The avocado is a bright green fruit with a large pit and dark leathery skin. They

are also known as alligator pears or butter fruit. The tree of an avocado is

native to the highland regions of south-central Mexico to Guatemala. The State of California has the number one production of avocados in the United States, followed by Florida and Hawaii.

Avocados have many health benefits, including lowering blood pressure and cholesterol, fighting cancer, and helping to congenital disabilities, diabetes, and constipation. They can also help treat arthritis and encourage weight loss.

The versatility of the Avocado. It can be incorporated into a dish, or served as a side, and is one of the most delicious and healthy tools in a foodie's kit.

Here are a few recipes featuring the avocado that I find both delicious and healthy - not to mention easy and relatively inexpensive to make! I recently read a story that said avocado consumption has skyrocketed in the last two decades, from an annual rate of 1.5 pounds per person in 1998 to 7.5 pounds in 2017. Apparently, more and more people are realizing the versatility and health benefits of these little green gems.

I could not agree with them more.

Jacqueline Iannazzo-Corser is a contributing writer to The Monroe News, writing about food and recipes. She is a chef, co-owner of Public House, Culinary Specialist at the Opportunity Center at the Arthur Lesow Community Center, and an adjunct professor of culinary arts at Monroe County Community College. She can be reached at jcorser@monroeccc.edu.

Avocado Meets Egg

Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup roughly mashed avocado
  • 1/2 cup ricotta cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon Garlic Powder
  • Salt and Pepper to Taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 4 slices or Sour Dough or Italian bread
  • 1/4 cup thinly thinly sliced radishes
  • 2 cups spring mix salad greens
  • 4 Eggs Cooked any style

Directions:

  • Mix mashed avocado, ricotta cheese, garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste, and lemon juice in a bowl.
  • Spread 1/4 cup avocado mixture evenly on each toast. Top with sliced radishes, spring mix, and 1 egg over each toast.

Note: I like to add a few black olives on this dish for flavor, and a seasoning like an all bagel flavoring for additional flavor.

Simple Avocado Salsa

Serves 15

Ingredients:

  • 2 to 3 medium ripe Avocados Chopped
  • 1 package Guacamole Seasoning Mix
  • 1 Tomato chopped
  • 2 tablespoons Chopped Red Onion
  • 1 tablespoon Lime Juice
  • Chips or Pita Bread

Directions:

  • Mix avocados, Seasoning Mix, tomato, onion and lime juice in
  • medium bowl.
  • Cover with plastic wrap.
  • Refrigerate at least 30 minutes until serving.
  • Stir before serving.
  • Serve with Chips or Dipping Bread of your choice.

Note: If desired you may mash your avocados for the salsa dip,

sometimes the avocados are very soft and may not be firm enough to chop.

You can also add black olives to this dish.

Simple Avocado Pasta

3 to 4 Servings

Ingredients:

  • 12 oz. spaghetti
  • 2 ripe avocados cut in half and scooped out.
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves or bottled
  • 2 cloves garlic or jarred
  • 2 tablespoons freshly lemon juice fresh or bottled
  • Salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • 1/3 cup Olive Oil
  • 1 cup Cherry tomatoes or Roma tomatoes sliced
  • 1/2 cup fresh to frozen corn thawed
  • Parmesan Cheese (optional)

Directions:

  • In a large pot cook pasta and drain in colander.
  • To make the avocado sauce, combine avocados, basil, garlic and lemon juice in the bowl in a blender or food processor.
  • Season the contents with salt and pepper, to taste.
  • While blending or processing add olive oil in a slow stream until combined.
  • Let the contents rest.
  • In a bowl combine pasta, avocado sauce, cherry tomatoes and corn. Then Serve.

Note: Serve with a green salad and warm seeded rolls or bread.

Chicken Avocado Roll Ups

Serves 8

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups shredded chicken
  • 1 ripe avocado mashed
  • 2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 ½–2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons finely diced red onion
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 ½ tablespoon fresh parsley chopped or bottled
  • ½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 5–6 Tortillas 8 or 10-inches in size

Instructions:

  • In a bowl combine shredded chicken, avocado, yogurt, lime juice, red onion, salt and pepper, garlic powder, parsley, and cheese.
  • Spread the mixture over a tortilla and roll up tightly.
  • Refrigerate rolls until firm for approximately 40 minutes.
  • Slice with a bread knife into ½ inch slices, or you can cut larger sandwich pieces.

Note: Experiment with different tortilla sizes both large and small and

flavored wraps. Chips, fresh veggies and dip work well with the roll up’s.

