Monroe County, MI

Monroe County History: Several newspapers once served the county

By Tom Adamich
 3 days ago
The Monroe News continues to be a successful and vital source for news and community information in Monroe County and surrounding areas. The Pageant of Historic Monroe project profiled other papers that preceded the founding of the Monroe News.

According to the Pageant of Historic Monroe narrative, Monroe’s first newspaper was The Michigan Sentinel – officially established in 1825 but purported to have been started unofficially as early as 1821 and joining the Detroit Free Press as the only other newspaper printed in the Michigan Territory. Edward D. Ellis was the first editor of The Michigan Sentinel.

Other Monroe and Monroe County newspapers of the era included The Monroe Gazette, a paper devoted to the first Whig party – which thrived from the 1830s to the 1850s and supported conservative values. Edward Kendall edited the publication.

The Monroe Journal began selling newspapers in 1834 and was edited by Abner Morton. This publication acquired The Michigan Sentinel in 1836 and changed its name to the Monroe Advocate, with C.C. Jackson as its editor. Another name change made the Monroe Advocate the Monroe Times. In 1841, the Monroe Times once again became the Advocate. In 1848, the Advocate became the Monroe Commercial, a newspaper that was still being published into the 20th century. M.D. Hamilton joined the Monroe Commercial in the 1860.

To serve Monroe’s large German population, Dr. Eduard Dorsch (the namesake of the Dorsch Memorial Library in Monroe and one of the proponents of the lotus in the area) founded the Unabharngige, (“independent” in German) which was later renamed the Staats Zeitung (translated from the German as “states newspaper”).

Another newspaper founded in the 1860s was the Monroe Monitor, a publication widely distributed and led by J.H. Kurtz and F.B. Lee. Twenty years later, a group of leading Democrats purchased the Monroe Monitor and renamed it the Monroe Democrat. The investors formed the Monroe Democrat Printing and Publishing Company as a result. J.H. Kurtz became its treasurer, and D.R. Krampton was its secretary. It operated successfully until it became the Monroe News-Courier. This was Monroe’s first daily paper and direct predecessor of the Monroe Evening News – the predecessor of today’s Monroe News.

The Record Publishing Company, which was a direct competitor to the Monroe News-Courier/Evening News, was managed by Monroe lawyer Carl Franke, who later became Monroe County Probate Judge. F.S. Sill (the paper magnate who sold his paper mill interests to Richardson, Tangeman & Scott, of Lima, Ohio in the 1880s to create the Richardson Paper Company) was managing editor of what became the Monroe Record. In 1904, Franke and others sought to acquire holdings from the current owners of the Monroe Commercial (D.T. Josephine and Fred D. Elmer) who renamed the merged paper the Monroe Record-Commercial. The paper operated from a newly-purchased building on South Monroe Street in Monroe.

In 1918, the Monroe Democrat Printing and Publishing Company acquired Record Publishing Company assets to create what became the Monroe Evening News (which was also known briefly that year as the Monroe Evening News and Courier, according to the Library of Congress catalog entry for the publication). The inaugural publication of the Monroe Evening News is listed as volume 4, number 15 (June 18, 1918). A separately named Sunday edition – the Monroe Sunday News -- was published for many years.

On June 27, 1975, the Monroe Evening News published a 150th anniversary edition, paying homage to its founding as The Michigan Sentinel.

Other Monroe County papers through history include the Dundee Reporter (1879-1989), Petersburg Bulletin & Sun (spelled “Petersburgh” – 1880-81/1891-1910, respectively), Bedford Courier (1967-1978), and the Carleton Messenger (published sporadically between 1938 and 1984).

Tom Adamich is President – Visiting Librarian Service, a firm he has operated since 1993. He also is Project Archivist for the Greening Nursery Company and Family Archives.

