Family Relationships

Average Joe: There's always room for more love in the heart of a dad

By Joe Thomas, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
After my father-in-law died in October, his memory was toasted over and over with his simple, two-word for motto for living. “Be generous.”

Tony wasn’t a wealthy man, working for years in an auto plant. But his generosity was always in evidence. And he certainly didn’t mind being served a little bit extra of a delicious meal, grinning slyly as he encouraged anyone dishing it out to “be generous.”

It’s his generosity that I’m thinking about as my family confronts the sadness of its first Father’s Day without him. I’m so fortunate to have had wonderful role models for fatherhood, and I can only hope to honor their example by carrying it forward to my own children.

That’s why, every day when dropping off my kids at school, I repeat the same words that my own Dad always sent us off with in the morning: “Do good; avoid evil.” Then I recite my own addendum: “Find a way to help someone in need today. And listen to the angel on your shoulder.”

Father’s Day itself has become a time of reflection for me, a kind of checkpoint to review progress on a promise that I made the moment before our twins arrived and made me a dad for the first time.

Lessons I've learned from being a father

It was a snowy January night 17 years ago. We were already at the hospital; my wife had been admitted for a second days-long stretch in a month’s time in what had been a difficult pregnancy. Around 2 a.m., doctors stirred me from a half-sleep to say the babies were on their way, two months ahead of their due date. I was handed protective garb to change into, and instructed to wash up and wait to be retrieved while she was prepped for a C-section in the operating room.

My brain went from bleary to sharply alert at about 125 mph, with the reality of becoming a parent barreling toward me. Alone in a waiting area, I prayed for my wife and for the health and safety of my children. I promised that I would always love them and look out for them — no matter who they turned out to be. Though my prayers were generously answered, I had no concept at the time just how much work was involved in being the best father I could be. All these years and two additional children later, I’m still learning as I go.

And the most important lesson I’ve learned so far is that there’s always room for more love in the heart of a dad. If we listen to our children hard enough, they’re telling us that the world that was handed down to us isn’t the same one they’re taking over. If there's even an argument to be had over that, they will win it because time is on their side.

Their sensibilities are not the same as ours; they've already begun reshaping the world in ways that abandon many of the ideas that we grew up with. So, it’s going to take acts of love that we might not ever have embraced before to make our most meaningful impact as fathers.

It's an act of love, for instance, to acknowledge that the pain and frustrations that our children express are symptoms of legitimate hurt — and it’s another act of love to refuse to characterize their crises as silly dramas.

It’s an act of love to be allies for our children in matters of their hearts and identities.

It’s an act of love to own our mistakes instead of hiding from them.

It’s an act of love to weed out our oppressive tendencies and evict every kind of bigotry from our behavior.

It’s an act of love to welcome and appreciate people from all walks.

It’s an act of love to balance our obligations, never settling for being a slouch nor straining to seem a superhero; absenteeism and overcommitment are both pathways to alienation.

It’s an act of love to send our children forward with the blessing of our hopes rather than the burden of our expectations.

The heart grows bigger with every one of these acts; like space itself, love has the ability to expand infinitely. But also like space, it does not expand without some chaos. We give until it hurts and then we give even more — and it stings when we don’t feel appreciated. But we can’t let that stop us from working toward a world where our children and the generations that follow them have a chance to live in happiness and harmony.

My heart is with every family that toasts a loving father today. It’s also with every family that hurts for the loss of a special man, or aches for one who was never in their lives or registered too few acts of love to be thought of fondly.

To dads everywhere, let’s take this day of honor and celebration to also renew our responsibility to the people we love.

Be kind.

Be attentive.

Be accepting.

Be compassionate.

Be generous.

When he isn’t toiling away as the Beacon Journal metro editor, you can occasionally find Joe Thomas musing about everyday life as the Average Joe. Reach him at jthomas@thebeaconjournal.com

