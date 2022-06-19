ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron Beacon Journal

Why the Beacon Journal no longer publishes arrest photos

By Michael Shearer, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
Amid a deluge of disturbing social media comments on the tragic death of Ethan Liming on June 2, one question about the Akron Beacon Journal’s coverage deserves a full explanation.

About a year ago, we stopped publishing all “mug shot” photos of people charged with crimes regardless of the allegation for a variety of reasons, especially their presumed innocence until convicted in court.

In this digital age, the publication of a photo attached to a criminal charge never goes away online and can be found quickly through search engines. That’s hardly fair if prosecutors drop or reduce charges before a trial or if you are found not guilty.

If you disagree with this position, imagine how you would feel if your picture was plastered everywhere forever.

We also don’t name most people charged with minor crimes even if we cover the story. We do name those charged in cases involving deaths and some other major crimes and did so when three people were charged in the Liming case.

When we name people charged with crimes, we’re publicly signaling our intent to follow their case through the legal system and reporting on the eventual outcome.

There are exceptions to this photo policy if police are seeking the public’s help in finding a dangerous suspect or if a prominent citizen or public official is arrested.

We’re aware many media outlets including regional television stations quickly publish suspect photos from local police. We did it ourselves for years until we reexamined our policies and approaches to all aspects of our crime coverage and its impact on local citizens.

We concluded our past reporting was contributing to an outsized sense of crime in the community by reporting on too many minor incidents reported by local police through their narratives. We questioned if we were focused enough on the community’s view of crime, policing and solutions for making our community safer.

Our efforts in this space remain a work in progress.

Our new approach doesn’t mean we’re shying away from controversy or withholding details of any racial implications in this case.

We reported Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett’s June 8 comments that race was not believed to be a factor and that Liming’s group included two white and two Black teens. Some in that group fired a toy gun at a group of people playing basketball, sparking the deadly confrontation. Police stand by that belief even after the arrests, Lt. Michael Miller said Friday.

If the police stated race was a known or likely factor, we would report that just as we’ve done in the past when a young Black teenager was gunned down in her car in broad daylight. Many disagreed with that decision just as others today believe we’re hiding information on charged suspects. In the end, it turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

There’s still much most of us don’t know about what happened the night of June 2. We will continue to seek and report facts in this and other important cases.

The only thing that’s certain is too many lives have been changed forever.

Michael Shearer is editor of the Akron Beacon Journal and BeaconJournal.com and northern Ohio regional editor for Gannett’s USA TODAY Network. He can be reached at 330-996-3750 or mshearer@thebeaconjournal.com.

Comments / 16

Enona Moose
3d ago

At least the ABJ is willing to uphold the Constitutional rights of Citizens, now if only the judicial system could do the same. Kudos for not bending to the pressure of the tyrants that are elected to run our government.

Reply
5
John Lewis
3d ago

That’s another reason I cancelled the ABJ. they report only the left and does not respect the public to make there own decisions

Reply
8
MelN
3d ago

Just because charges are reduced or the court decides to go light on crime, doesn't mean they didn't do it!

Reply
10
