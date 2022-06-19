Monroe man enjoys fatherhood after cancer battle

Matthew Mosher wasn't thinking about whether he'd ever want children when he was diagnosed with Stage 2 testicular cancer in September of 2015.

As the then-25-year-old went through multiple rounds of chemotherapy, and dealt with the subsequent side effects like hair loss, weight fluctuation and vomiting, his main concern was just making it to the next day.

"It was scary," Mosher says now. "It was something that I was never expecting, that's for sure. I don't know, you've just got to get up, got to keep going to chemo every day and get it done.

"It was tough, but it was something where you just got to push yourself through it."

Mosher, who has been in remission since March of 2016, ended up having to have a testicle removed. His doctors told him that it was a 50-50 shot that he'd ever be able to have kids.

"He surprised me with his courage and determination to beat cancer, since he had just lost his stepdad, Gary, three years earlier to pancreatic cancer," said Mosher's mother, Cindy Otter.

In 2018, Mosher met Tiffany Bigler. He and his mother were regular customers at the Denny's where Bigler was a waitress, and one of Mosher's friends eventually asked Bigler for her number for Mosher.

"We started talking, and then we started dating," Bigler said.

"She’s a sweetheart," added Mosher. "I just never thought anything would happen between us."

Throughout their early days together, Bigler constantly reminded Mosher that she was four months pregnant from a previous relationship. She says that she kept expecting him to run, but that never happened.

Rhyleigh was born in November of 2018, and Mosher was there in the delivery room to meet her. From day one, she has been his baby girl.

"She's my best friend, that’s for sure," Mosher said of his daughter. "Every time I go outside, she's out there with me."

"Just how willing he was to step up and take care of someone else’s child... It shocked me," Bigler added. "Men usually don’t do that. They see a baby or that a woman is pregnant, and they run..."

Mosher and Bigler got engaged on Valentine's Day 2020. Mosher tried to have Rhyleigh help him with the proposal, but she kept dropping the ring. Eventually, he just got down on one knee and popped the question.

Fast forward to May 2021, and Bigler was feeling ill. She and Mosher had been trying to have a child of their own for a while, but had essentially given up due their struggles. But that didn't stop Bigler from taking a pregnancy test.

It was positive.

"Finding that out was a shock to both of us," Bigler said. "Honestly, we thought we couldn't have kids. We thought we were done."

Matalyn "Mattie" Brooke Mosher was born on February 10, 2022. She is named after her father.

"When Matthew was born, we chose his name because it meant 'gift of the Lord,'" Otter said. "So it is only fitting that Mattie has the same name - because she truly is a gift. I am so proud of the man and daddy my son has become. He handles every poopy diaper, spit up on his clothes, crying and sleepless nights with such love, grace and humor.

"I could not be more proud of him and how wonderful he is to all his girls."

Mosher says his two girls are a handful, but one he wouldn't trade for the world.

"I can't wait until Mattie gets older and (she and Rhyleigh) can hang out with each other," he said. "I love it... I guess I'd like to have a boy, but I wouldn't change this for anything."