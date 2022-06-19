ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Recent graduate to begin working at Pepsi Frito-Lay in Washington

By The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago
University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Autumn C. Siddall graduated summa cum laude in May from the University of Utah.

She majored in operations and supply chain management.

While at University of Utah, she was part of Business Scholars.

A 2018 graduate of Salem High School, Plymouth, she is daughter of Shawn and Marcia Siddall of Monroe and Krista Siddall of Grosse Pointe Park.

She will begin working as a supply chain leader at Pepsi Frito-Lay in Washington later this summer.

Maldias
3d ago

It's always a feel good story to hear someone get their foot in the door of a major company. Hopefully all those years of college have prepared her for the countless hours sealing bags of chips. I hear she aspires to someday be a cashier at Taco Bell! 👏👏👏

no guilt white man
3d ago

Great, but how is this news? Is she the only kid from that high school that went too college and is actually working?

