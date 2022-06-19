ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenna, OH

Letters to the editor: Republicans should stop worrying about critics, work on solutions

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
Worry about nation, not grievances

USA Today writer Tim Swarens seeks to answer the question that no one but the colleague mentioned in his June 5 column is asking: Why are Republicans so angry? He goes on to provide the usual litany of right wing tropes about what pitiful victims of liberal harassment Republicans have been. Hollywood! The media! Public school teachers! Liberal professors! The least conservatives could do is come up with new reasons for their thin-skinned self-obsession. That list is getting old.

In the meantime, here’s a list of things that liberals aren’t doing: Screaming obscenities at school board members; taking rifles to shoot up pizza parlors because of some baseless conspiracy theory; calling for hanging the nation’s vice president; coming up with slates of fake electors so as to overturn elections; protecting the sales of assault rifles to teenagers who use them to murder our children.

Conservatives need to spend less time wringing their hands about imagined slights and more time helping the rest of us make this a better country.

Anne Reid, Ravenna

No more excuses on gun laws

Enough! I want every politician who has voted against gun control to go visit every parent who has buried their child due to gun violence. Shame on them. What are they doing to protect children who are simply attending school? What are they doing to protect people who simply go grocery shopping or go to a movie and die due to gun violence? What hypocrisy — these politicians will fight to protect an unborn child, but then it’s OK if that same child dies due to gun violence. Really?

Wake up, America; guns do not protect, guns kill. Vote out of office the politicians who are out for greed. And vote in politicians who will stand up, finally, and restore common sense gun reform. A majority of Americans want it, so what is the Senate waiting for?

Kathryn Siegferth, Cuyahoga Falls

Voice of the People

All letters submitted to the Beacon Journal must have the writer’s name, address and daytime telephone number for confirmation purposes. All letters are subject to editing. Maximum length for letters is 300 words.

Email: VOP@thebeaconjournal.com

Comments / 5

nc user 58
3d ago

we had solutions. yet the media and the deep state attacked us and our president. we had record gdp, record stocks, record low unemployment, tax cuts for Americans first time in a long time. the media are the same as celebrities and celebrities are the same as the elites. their all rich and democrats have always been for the rich.

Reply
2
Thomas Childers
2d ago

I'll go talk to families of the victims as soon as the anti 2a lobbiests and politicians go talk to those that are alive today because they were armed, it's a two way street guns protect life and they take life....

Reply
2
David DeMary
3d ago

probably because of all the mental illness and the blanton bias in the media

Reply
6
 

