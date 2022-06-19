A wonderful night of faux pas

Some years ago I was in Jerusalem, and it so happened that there was a concert a couple of blocks from the hotel. It sounded to me like a great opportunity to fill the evening. It was due to start very shortly, so I scurried to the hall and went in.

Oddly, there was no sign of anyone selling tickets. A man in formal attire came up to me to ask what I wanted.

“I’d like to buy a ticket for this evening’s performance,” I said.

“I believe you are too late…," he replied. "Just go up these stairs and take any seat.”

He left, and I followed his suggestion.

I found an excellent seat and could see the orchestra—it was right below me. Then I saw one of the percussionists waving at me.

Dear God. It was the man I had thought was an usher. He waved and mouthed up to me, “Is your seat all right?” nodded back with a smile just as the world-famous Zubin Mehta arrived to great applause.

Forgive me for picking up a name I just dropped.

Someone nudged me. I then realized a woman had sat down next to me.

She whispered, “Did my friend sell you her seat?”

“No,” I choked back at her, and brightly asked, “Is this her seat?”

Her fierce, piercing glare frightened me.

“Yes," she said. "It is her seat. We buy season tickets for all the concerts. I am surprised that you are sitting in her seat if she did not sell it to you.”

By this time, I was perspiring and wishing I could hide under a seat 80 feet from where I was. The concert had started. I knew my eyes were dodging about looking for this woman’s friend. “Where is she? I’ll move, I am so sorry, where is she?” I kept babbling.

“She is not here but you are in her seat," the woman replied.

I was certain a garrote was going to slip over my head so I stood and moved nine seats to the left. The woman stared at me for the next 30 minutes. When the intermission came, I bolted to the stairs and landed in the small lobby I had originally entered. And there, to my surprise, was the fake usher who was actually a drummer.

“Are you enjoying the concert?" he asked. "Come with me, I’ll buy you a drink."

I gladly went with him, paying no attention to where he took me. We went into a large room and walked up to a bar. I got a soft drink and we took some plates from a finger food buffet.

He said he had to leave but that I should help myself to anything I liked. I was enjoying myself, humming some of the music, nibbling away, sipping and…there in front of me stood Zubin Mehta.

I was in the holiest of holies: the Green Room. The place only the stars of the show are supposed to be.

I had not only come in through the wrong door of the hall; I had sat irresponsibly in the seat of a season-ticket holder, been waved at by a member of the orchestra, and now was acting as though I was taking respite from my labors at the oboe or viola in the Green Room. And I was wearing street clothes!

The exit was about the length of a football field from me. To reach it, I would have to lope past the entire orchestra and its elite conductor.

Surely the percussion guy knew I didn’t belong in there. Where was he?

I finally took refuge in a corner to out-wait the legitimate guests.

As they began to trickle out, I went to the back of the line and melted out with them.

I was about to head to the stairs when the Phantom Drummer appeared at my elbow.

“I hope you enjoyed the break?" he asked.

The word “break” echoed and echoed. Break? I was considering breaking his pleasant neck for getting me into so much trouble.

The concert concluded to great applause, and I made my way out into the night.

As I moved along the sidewalk, I realized some of the orchestra was also leaving—including the concert’s world-renowned pianist.

My evening was complete: in addition to making all those faux pas, I was now briskly walking next to this famous pianist as if we were old friends.

As if.

