Driver in hospital after driving into tree, flipping

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was taken to the hospital on Sunday morning after driving off road and flipping her car.

The driver drove into a tree, hit a guy wire, flipped and landed on top of some cut down trees.

No one else was in the car or injured. The car landed in front of a house on Glenwood Avenue. Traffic is not impacted.

Youngstown PD believe alcohol was involved.

Jim Naples contributed to this story.

