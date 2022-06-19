ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Driver in hospital after driving into tree, flipping

By Noelle Haynes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Un45O_0gFTzLUN00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was taken to the hospital on Sunday morning after driving off road and flipping her car.

The driver drove into a tree, hit a guy wire, flipped and landed on top of some cut down trees.

Teen facing charges for victim’s serious injuries in New Castle

No one else was in the car or injured. The car landed in front of a house on Glenwood Avenue. Traffic is not impacted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FS2jd_0gFTzLUN00

Youngstown PD believe alcohol was involved.

Jim Naples contributed to this story.

