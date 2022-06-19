Driver in hospital after driving into tree, flipping
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was taken to the hospital on Sunday morning after driving off road and flipping her car.
The driver drove into a tree, hit a guy wire, flipped and landed on top of some cut down trees.
No one else was in the car or injured. The car landed in front of a house on Glenwood Avenue. Traffic is not impacted.
Youngstown PD believe alcohol was involved.
