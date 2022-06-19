ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

No reason brown girls can’t save the world | Column

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RjHZw_0gFTwwFB00
After Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai asserted her right to learn, she was attacked on her school bus by a Taliban gunman.

She’s not exactly starving for affirmation.

To the contrary, Malala Yousafzai is a global icon. Since 2012 when, as a 15-year-old Pakistani girl, she survived being shot in the head by a Taliban thug, she has met with heads of state, addressed the United Nations and won the Nobel Peace Prize.

It says something, then, that this celebrated woman finds validation in a Marvel superhero. “Ms. Marvel,” to be exact, now streaming on Disney+. On screen as in the comics, Ms. Marvel is a Muslim teenager named Kamala Khan, a high school student from Jersey City, the sweetly awkward, superhero-obsessed daughter of Pakistani immigrants whose complicated life becomes exponentially more so when she gains the usual powers beyond mortal ken.

“It is not every day,” wrote Malala on Twitter, “that I turn on the TV and find a character who eats the same foods, listens to the same music or uses the same Urdu phrases as me. What a joy to see Ms. Marvel reflect the lives of a Pakistani immigrant family...”

She linked to an interview with Sana Amanat, the character’s co-creator, who confided that her parents were not overjoyed to learn she was set on a career in comics. But since Ms. Marvel’s success, she said, her mother has “started going to the comic shop and picking up comics herself. A Pakistani woman in her 70s going to a comic shop. It’s just really funny.”

And also rather poignant.

You may not get that. It may seem strange to you that a real hero would make a fuss over a Marvel hero or that a Pakistani woman of a certain age would start frequenting a comic shop. If media have always reflected some idealized version of your culture, you may have little sense of how it feels when they render you invisible.

It’s as if, on some level, you don’t exist. Or at the very least, you don’t matter. If you did, wouldn’t they see you there? Wouldn’t your stories be told? As Kamala puts it in the first episode of “Ms. Marvel,” “Let’s be honest: it’s not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world.”

Or the Black girls. Or the queer kids, the disabled men, the Chinese women. Or at least, so the various media have long implicitly proclaimed.

The fact that some people are deeply invested in that lie is seen in the fact that three “Star Wars” stars — John Boyega, Moses Ingram and Kelly Marie Tran — have now endured racist broadsides from alleged fans. And that Leslie Jones was briefly driven off Twitter by hateful responses to her appearance in a “Ghostbusters” film. And that NME, the British entertainment website, reports “Ms. Marvel” has been hit by a swarm of apparently baseless one-star user reviews on the IMDb website. It’s called “review bombing,” a practice that, NME notes, is “particularly prevalent among Marvel films with diverse lead casting.”

Indeed, one reviewer’s gripe was that the show is “literally aimed at grabbing (cq) indian peoples attention.” We will pass lightly over the fact that India and Pakistan are different places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic1lj_0gFTwwFB00

Suffice it to say, some of us hate it when the invisible become visible. But if you have ever been invisible, you know there are few things more empowering than to be seen. If that need is felt by a Malala Yousafzai, imagine how much more it is felt by some brown girl who is not a global icon. Imagine what psychic doors that must fling open. Imagine how she must feel to suddenly learn the simple, yet revolutionary truth:

There is absolutely no reason brown girls can’t save the world.

Leonard Pitts Jr. is a columnist for the Miami Herald, 3511 NW 91st Ave., Miami, Fla., 33172. Readers may contact him via e-mail at lpitts@miamiherald.com.

©2022 Miami Herald.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Is "Shocked" That King Harris Graduated With Honors: "Celebration Is Definitely In Order"

It's a cause for celebration as the Harrises gather together as King Harris graduated high school. The world has watched as King has grown up before their very eyes thanks to reality television and social media, and now, the 17-year-old is ushering in a new era of his life's journey. On Instagram, parents T.I. and Tiny expressed their pride in King's latest accomplishment—although many received a chuckle from the Rap icon's caption.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Malala Yousafzai
Person
Leonard Pitts Jr.
Person
Kelly Marie Tran
Person
John Brown
OK! Magazine

Prince William Delivers STUNNING ULTIMATUM To Ailing Queen, Demands She Banish Disgraced Son Prince Andrew Or He'll 'Withdraw' From Public Event

Prince William has emerged as the royal who wants to protect the British monarchy.In a stunning move, OK! has learned the second in line to the throne resorted to a rare and private ultimatum to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, after disgraced sex pest Prince Andrew made a Machiavellian bid to return to public life.William, the 39-year-old father of three and husband of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, told the ailing Queen it was “him or me” when slippery Andrew tried to slide his way into formal ceremonies at the Garter Day service last Monday.At the eleventh hour and unbeknownst the wider...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg: More than 36,000 people sign petition to remove star from The View

A petition calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be removed from The View has reached more than 36,000 signatures.In the 31 January episode of The View, Goldberg made the controversial claim that the Holocaust “is not about race”.At the time, Goldberg was discussing a Tennessee school board’s controversial decision to ban Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis.Goldberg said: “Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race!”She repeatedly tried to prove her point that the Holocaust was about “man’s inhumanity to man”...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Leaves Fans Emotional As She Breaks Down In Tears Announcing New Project: 'I Am Humbled And Beyond Grateful'

Jennifer Lopez broke down in tears when discussing her partnership with Grameen America in a video which she posted on Instagram on June 11th. The 52-year-old multi-hyphenate will be helping the micro-finance non-profit with its mission of empowering 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs across 50 US cities with $14 billion in business capital, as well as six million hours of financial training and education through her own philanthropic effort Limitless Labs, by 2030. And she couldn’t help but get emotional when discussing what “being Latino” meant to her.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Girls#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Pakistani#Taliban#The United Nations#Muslim
Variety

Social Media Star Tamera Kissen to Join Jack Harlow in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Comedian and social media star Tamera “Tee” Kissen has been cast opposite Jack Harlow in the remake of 1992 Wesley Snipes/Woody Harrelson comedy “White Men Can’t Jump,” Variety can exclusively reveal. The remake has been in the works since 2017 when it first emerged “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and Doug Hall were working on a script rebooting the film. Earlier this year it was revealed Jack Harlow had been cast, marking the rapper’s feature film debut, playing the role Harrelson originated. Snipes’ part has yet to be cast. Charles Kidd II, known professionally as Calmatic,...
MOVIES
Tampa Bay Times

Jan. 6 hearings show it’s time to scrap the Electoral College | Letters

Jan. 6 hearings: What we’ve learned, and what’s next | June 15. The nation has been riveted by the Jan. 6 hearings. As we relive the events of that terrible day, it becomes clear how close we came to losing our democracy. It also makes apparent that the Electoral College has outlived its usefulness. Use of the popular vote would prevent closed door machinations about electoral votes. It’s time to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. This agreement among states ensures that the winner of the popular vote receives the states electoral votes. States supporting the compact have 195 electoral votes, Florida could push that to 224. Floridians have the power to take a huge step to help our nation prevent a recurrence of 1/6. Call your senators and tell them what you think.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Rob Gronkowski announces his NFL retirement

After two sparkling seasons in Tampa and nine in New England before that, the “Tommy and Gronky Show” isn’t being renewed. Widely considered the best tight end in league history, Rob Gronkowski formally announced his retirement Tuesday via social media. The news arrives more than three months after the un-retirement of Tom Brady, one of only two starting quarterbacks (Jacoby Brissett is the other) with whom he has worked in the NFL.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Tampa Bay Times

Florida gas prices dropping, may not hit $5 per gallon after all

As the Fourth of July holiday weekend looms, Florida drivers appear to be getting a tiny bit of relief at the gas station. Gas prices in Florida have fallen 7 cents per gallon in the past week, according to AAA The Auto Club Group, hitting $4.82 on average on Sunday, down from an all-time high of $4.89 the week before. Prices were slightly lower in Tampa Bay, dropping from $4.90 per gallon a week ago to $4.80 on Monday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

President Biden and his own Big Lie about record gas prices | Letters

Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994 | June 15. Former President Donald Trump continues to perpetuate what has become known as the Big Lie, that his re-election was stolen. President Joe Biden is working on establishing his own Big Lie — that gas prices and inflation are totally the result of a pandemic and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. I nominate it for the 2022 Lie of the Year.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Construction starts on 42-story luxury condo tower Arthouse St. Pete

Construction is underway on a 42-story, 244-unit luxury condominium tower, the latest in a string of new projects planned for St. Pete’s burgeoning downtown. Delray Beach developer the Kolter Group broke ground on Arthouse St. Pete on Wednesday. The building, located at 330 Beach Drive NE, includes two- and three-bedroom units starting at $1 million. Construction is expected to wrap in 2024.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis endorses school board candidates who back his agenda

The big story: Anyone wondering how far Gov. Ron DeSantis might go to influence school board elections around the state got an answer on Monday. Just days after issuing his education agenda, which included a questionnaire for board candidates seeking his support, DeSantis released his first round of endorsements. The move followed on the heels of his efforts to affect state Senate races during ballot qualifying week.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

As Bucs move forward minus Gronk, some veteran tight ends remain available

For the second time in five months, Bucs fans have felt the blunt force of a major retirement announcement etched on social media. Which is a far cry from stone. Future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski’s farewell to football Tuesday immediately was met with skepticism from his own agent, as well as a Tom Brady tweet suggesting — if not signifying — that he’ll place a call to his longtime target to rejoin the Bucs at some point in 2022.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
70K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy