State champ Forest Hills Eastern dons pink shoelaces to honor fallen classmate

Perfection is tough to beat. And Brock Porter and his Orchard Lake St. Mary’s baseball team have been operating in tough-to-beat mode for the past 66 games. Following their record-breaking 44-0 campaign and third straight state championship, the No. 1-ranked Eaglets capped the 2022 high school baseball season by landing five players – plus the coach – on the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Dream Team.

