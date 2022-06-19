ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

State champ Forest Hills Eastern dons pink shoelaces to honor fallen classmate

By Lee Thompson
MLive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST LANSING, MI – Brian Messing’s commemorative shoelaces had...

www.mlive.com

Related
MLive.com

Meet the 2022 All-West Michigan Conference girls soccer team

The North Muskegon girls soccer team put together a strong 2022 season that culminated with a state semifinal appearance just a year removed from a state championship run in 2021. The Norse began their spring season by running through the West Michigan Conference in impressive fashion with a perfect 7-0...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

2022 MHSSCA high school softball all-state team for Division 1

Allen Park claimed its first softball state championship Saturday and saw five of its players earn first team all-state honors from the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association. The Jaguars, who were ranked second in the state in Division 1, completed the season with a 5-0 win over Macomb Dakota...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

See Michigan’s 2022 girls high school soccer all-state teams

Bloomfield Hills, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, Williamston and Royal Oak Shrine each capped impressive regular seasons with girls soccer state championship trophies over the weekend. The skilled rosters of all four champs resulted in the ultimate playoff reward, so it’s no surprise each squad was decorated with numerous postseason...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Mr. Baseball among five St. Mary’s teammates on 2022 MHSBCA Dream Team

Perfection is tough to beat. And Brock Porter and his Orchard Lake St. Mary’s baseball team have been operating in tough-to-beat mode for the past 66 games. Following their record-breaking 44-0 campaign and third straight state championship, the No. 1-ranked Eaglets capped the 2022 high school baseball season by landing five players – plus the coach – on the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Dream Team.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoelaces
MLive.com

Bay City area puts seven baseball stars on MHSBCA all-state team

It was a dream season for Chase Raymond. In the fall, winter and spring. The three-sport Standish-Sterling sensation completed his whirlwind senior year in fitting fashion, garnering Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Dream Team honors. Raymond earned all-state mention in football, basketball and baseball this school year. The senior...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive.com

Michigan track and field athletes make their mark at New Balance Nationals

The New Balance Nationals outdoor track and field championships were held in Philadelphia from Thursday through Sunday last week and many Michigan athletes made their mark at University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field. Here are all the Michigan athletes who competed in the nation’s most prolific high school track and field meet.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

2022 MHSBCA high school baseball all-state team for Division 2

Jacob Pallo and Evan Parks put together two of the greatest back-to-back pitching performances ever seen at the state’s final four. With matching pitching gems, the duo propelled Forest Hills Eastern to the first state championship in program history. Now they form a 1-2 punch of a different kind, both landing first-team all-state honors in Division 2 from the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Top 10 girls soccer performances from 2022 high school state finals

Four Michigan high school girls soccer teams hoisted state championship trophies over the weekend at East Lansing’s DeMartin Stadium, and there was no shortage of standout performances during the season’s final weekend. Bloomfield Hills, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, Williamston and Royal Oak Shrine captured the top prize...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Ann Arbor-area development would replace 3 existing houses with 64 townhomes

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Three single-family homes surrounded by subdivisions and commercial space in a highly-developed area just outside Ann Arbor city limits could soon give way to a higher-density housing project. Developers hope to build 64 townhome-style apartments on a roughly 5.5-acre site that will be created by joining...
ANN ARBOR, MI

