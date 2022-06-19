State champ Forest Hills Eastern dons pink shoelaces to honor fallen classmate

The North Muskegon girls soccer team put together a strong 2022 season that culminated with a state semifinal appearance just a year removed from a state championship run in 2021. The Norse began their spring season by running through the West Michigan Conference in impressive fashion with a perfect 7-0...
Allen Park claimed its first softball state championship Saturday and saw five of its players earn first team all-state honors from the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association. The Jaguars, who were ranked second in the state in Division 1, completed the season with a 5-0 win over Macomb Dakota...
Bloomfield Hills, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, Williamston and Royal Oak Shrine each capped impressive regular seasons with girls soccer state championship trophies over the weekend. The skilled rosters of all four champs resulted in the ultimate playoff reward, so it’s no surprise each squad was decorated with numerous postseason...
Perfection is tough to beat. And Brock Porter and his Orchard Lake St. Mary’s baseball team have been operating in tough-to-beat mode for the past 66 games. Following their record-breaking 44-0 campaign and third straight state championship, the No. 1-ranked Eaglets capped the 2022 high school baseball season by landing five players – plus the coach – on the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Dream Team.
It was a dream season for Chase Raymond. In the fall, winter and spring. The three-sport Standish-Sterling sensation completed his whirlwind senior year in fitting fashion, garnering Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Dream Team honors. Raymond earned all-state mention in football, basketball and baseball this school year. The senior...
The New Balance Nationals outdoor track and field championships were held in Philadelphia from Thursday through Sunday last week and many Michigan athletes made their mark at University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field. Here are all the Michigan athletes who competed in the nation’s most prolific high school track and field meet.
Jacob Pallo and Evan Parks put together two of the greatest back-to-back pitching performances ever seen at the state’s final four. With matching pitching gems, the duo propelled Forest Hills Eastern to the first state championship in program history. Now they form a 1-2 punch of a different kind, both landing first-team all-state honors in Division 2 from the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association.
KALAMAZOO, MI - It takes nine players working in harmony to field a successful baseball team, but it always helps to have a few big bats in the lineup or a lights-out ace on the mound in the big game. That was especially true for a Mattawan squad that used...
Four Michigan high school girls soccer teams hoisted state championship trophies over the weekend at East Lansing’s DeMartin Stadium, and there was no shortage of standout performances during the season’s final weekend. Bloomfield Hills, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, Williamston and Royal Oak Shrine captured the top prize...
