Police have arrested a man accused of causing panic in his Masury neighborhood by firing more than 30 gunshots, drawing a response from six law enforcement agencies. After dispatchers received calls from several people reporting shots being fired at around 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers went to Lorain Street where neighbors told them they saw a flash of light from the back of a house on the 8100 block of the street.

MASURY, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO