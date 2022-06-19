Suspect in custody after mom killed, daughter seriously hurt in Conover shooting, deputies say

CONOVER, N.C. — One person is dead and another was seriously hurt in an early morning shooting in Conover, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded after 2:45 a.m. to 30th Street NE for a breaking or entering in progress.

When they arrived, deputies told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty they saw signs that a person forced entry into the home and found two people shot.

Channel 9 learned it was a mother and her adult daughter who were shot at the home near St. Stephens Elementary School.

The mother, Amy Raelynne Phillips, 46, is dead and the daughter, Keiyara Johnson, 22, was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Charlotte for treatment. Investigators said Johnson remains in critical condition.

Shykwon Gibbs was taken into custody at the home and is charged with murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shykwon Gibbs Gibbs has been charged after a mother was killed and her adult daughter was seriously hurt in an early morning shooting in Conover.

A deputy told Channel 9 the shooting was a domestic situation. Authorities said Gibbs and Johnson were previously in a relationship.

Neighbors told Faherty deputies have been called to the home in the past in relation to domestic violence.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Deputies: 1 person dead, 3 hurt, including suspect, in Catawba County shooting)

©2022 Cox Media Group