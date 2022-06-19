The secret to living to 105: 'Live day by day' and eat blueberries

O rsula Hanna turned 105 years old on June 14 , and here are her secrets to a long, happy life .

Hanna reportedly said her advice for a long life is "to live day by day, be friends with others, and be helpful when you can."

"Orsula read online that blueberries were good for her, so she has been eating them almost every morning since," according to a staff member at Elk Grove Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in California . "She also makes her own bed every day and does her own fitness routine in her room every morning."

Hanna, who was born in 1917, said she "feels no different" than she did turning 100. She credits her daily exercise and healthy diet for that.

One of her proudest accomplishments is working for the Westinghouse Electric Company, where she wired motors that were used during World War II , according to the report.

Born in Pennsylvania, she is the oldest of seven children, all of whom have died.

"We love having conversations with Orsula because she is always pleasant to talk to and full of laughter," another staff member said. "It blows my mind that she is 105 as she has an incredible memory of her past."