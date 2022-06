Is it fair? Is it just? Is it humane? That’s what we should be asking ourselves as we lock innocent people away. Everyone in our country has the implied constitutional right to innocence until they are tried and found guilty by a jury of their peers. This belief has been enshrined within the American identity for years through case law and amendments to the Constitution. Yet, by implementing a bail system here in America, we have forgotten this foundational idea.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO