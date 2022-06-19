Use this map to see the train route from Raleigh to Charlotte — and the stops in between

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Eastern NC counties are canceling their 4th of July fireworks showsMelissaRaleigh, NC
A Mother Was Forced To Watch As Her Son Is Abducted From A North Carolina Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDurham, NC
Most expensive Durham neighborhoods--do you have a home here?ChannelocityDurham, NC
Most expensive Raleigh neighborhoods--would you live here?ChannelocityRaleigh, NC
US DOT gives $58 million for Richmond-to-Raleigh (R2R) rail projectWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
See photos from Machine Gun Kelly in concert at PNC Arena
Machine Gun Kelly brought his “Mainstream Sellout Tour” to Raleigh along with Avril Lavigne.
By a single vote, NC House shoots down legal sports betting in North Carolina, for now
Supporters say their push to legalize sports betting isn’t over. But what happens next is still anyone’s guess, after the dramatic vote tonight.
ABC11 reporter making a big move from Raleigh to Los Angeles TV market
The move to KABC7 — Disney’s West Coast flagship station — is a jump from a #24 market to the #2 market in the country.
wccbcharlotte.com
The Common Market To Open New Location In Durham, N.C.
DURHAM, N.C. — Charlotte’s beloved Common Market is expanding into Durham with a new location opening this fall. Known as “the place to take out-of-towners” and awarded a special achievement award for its impact on the community by Charlotte City Center Partners, this all-day bar and deli-meets bottle shop and bodega takes on the character of the neighborhood it serves.
kiss951.com
Raleigh Is Home To North Carolina’s Best Date Night Restaurant
Do you have a go-to restaurant for date night? Or perhaps you like to try a new place each time? It can be hard to know where to go. The perpetual “I don’t know what do you want to do” followed by “no not that”. One of my favorite things is to write down the places we want to try, put them in a jar, and draw one out when trying to make plans. Keeps it interesting and lets you try all the places you’ve been wanting to. But what is the best date night restaurant in North Carolina?
This Charlotte-based ‘mini food hall’ with bodega vibes is expanding to Durham
Imagine a bottle shop with deli sandwiches and snacks in an “eclectic environment” that’s “very funky.”
Clay Aiken’s NC home on market for less than 7 figures
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — “American Idol” runner-up Clay Aiken’s Raleigh home is now for sale, according to realtor.com. He bought the 4,277-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath home for $655,000 four years and is selling it for $980,000. You can check out photos of the home for sale here. Aiken, a Raleigh native, has released seven albums since […]
Some Eastern NC counties are canceling their 4th of July fireworks shows
There won't be fireworks shows in at least two counties in Eastern NC for 4th of July this year. Franklin County and Wilson County decided to cancel their shows this year after fireworks were destroyed in an explosion earlier this month. Swansboro in Onslow County decided to cancel their show as well.
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Cities Have Homes Overpriced By More Than 50%
Seen some new homes pop up on sale around you lately? That price tag is probably something you should take a little look at. A new study is reporting that two North Carolina cities have homes overpriced by more than 50% and you may not guess which cities those are!
Travel headache: Dozens of flights delayed or canceled at Charlotte airport Monday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were delayed or canceled Monday, as passengers continue to deal with travel headaches across the U.S. As of 10:15 a.m., 56 flights were delayed at Charlotte, with 11 cancellations. Most flights impacted were American Airlines, which has 38...
Roaches out of control: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (June 21)
Live roaches were found in several local restaurant kitchens this week. One place was described as not having “adequate control” over them.
wraltechwire.com
Asheville, Charlotte, Wilmington among top 15 cities for tech talent growth; Triangle is No. 34
ASHEVILLE – From the beach to the mountains, tech talent is growing across North Carolina, a new study shows. Between 2019 and 2022, Asheville has increased its technical talent by nearly 30 percent. That’s the seventh fastest growth rate of any metropolitan statistical area in the country with more...
Harris Teeter removing 'controversial' koozies from all stores
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter said it is removing some controversial koozies from its grocery stores after a North Carolina congressional candidate shared her disappointment with the chain. Christy Clark, a former North Carolina representative who is seeking office in House District 98, called on Harris Teeter and its...
A look at which Wake County towns have expanded protections for LGBTQ people
Two will consider expanding protections before the end of June, which is Pride month.
wccbcharlotte.com
Raleigh Man Charged With Defrauding 19 Investors Near Retirement Out Of $3.6 Million
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A federal jury returned a criminal indictment charging a 48-year-old Raleigh man with securities fraud on Wednesday for defrauding at least 19 victims of more than $3.6 million. According to the allegations contained in the indictment, between 2011 and 2019, Mac Wayne Billings engaged in securities...
American Airlines suspending service to major airports from Charlotte Douglas
These changes come as customers return to travel [from the pandemic] for the destinations most meaningful to them, AA says.
Duke ER saw nearly 400 gunshot victims last year. How a Durham task force wants to help.
Dr. Henry Rice, a pediatric surgeon at Duke University Hospital, said he is tired of taking bullets out of Durham’s children. Some City Council members have reservations about the added work and expense.
10-year-old dies in accidental drowning in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 10-year-old boy drowned outside of a home in northeast Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report. Police records show the incident happened around 5 p.m. at a home on the 5800 block of Rupert Lane. A 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital where he was […]
The News & Observer
Raleigh, NC
4K+
Followers
487
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT
The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.https://www.newsobserver.com/
Comments / 15