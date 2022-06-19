ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Use this map to see the train route from Raleigh to Charlotte — and the stops in between

By Staff reports
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZlNk_0gFTsvVI00

Here’s a detailed map of the area of Amtrak’s Piedmont line train route from Raleigh to Charlotte — and the stops in between.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371R20_0gFTsvVI00

Use this interactive map to see Piedmont’s track across North Carolina.

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

The Common Market To Open New Location In Durham, N.C.

DURHAM, N.C. — Charlotte’s beloved Common Market is expanding into Durham with a new location opening this fall. Known as “the place to take out-of-towners” and awarded a special achievement award for its impact on the community by Charlotte City Center Partners, this all-day bar and deli-meets bottle shop and bodega takes on the character of the neighborhood it serves.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Traffic
kiss951.com

Raleigh Is Home To North Carolina’s Best Date Night Restaurant

Do you have a go-to restaurant for date night? Or perhaps you like to try a new place each time? It can be hard to know where to go. The perpetual “I don’t know what do you want to do” followed by “no not that”. One of my favorite things is to write down the places we want to try, put them in a jar, and draw one out when trying to make plans. Keeps it interesting and lets you try all the places you’ve been wanting to. But what is the best date night restaurant in North Carolina?
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Clay Aiken’s NC home on market for less than 7 figures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — “American Idol” runner-up Clay Aiken’s Raleigh home is now for sale, according to realtor.com. He bought the 4,277-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath home for $655,000 four years and is selling it for $980,000. You can check out photos of the home for sale here. Aiken, a Raleigh native, has released seven albums since […]
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interactive Map#Amtrak#Piedmont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WCNC

Harris Teeter removing 'controversial' koozies from all stores

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter said it is removing some controversial koozies from its grocery stores after a North Carolina congressional candidate shared her disappointment with the chain. Christy Clark, a former North Carolina representative who is seeking office in House District 98, called on Harris Teeter and its...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
4K+
Followers
487
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy