Kingsport, TN

Gordon Edward Morley, Jr.

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGordon Edward Morley, Jr., 66, formerly of Kingsport, went home peacefully to be with Jesus on December 17, 2021...

Kingsport Times-News

Thomas Matthew Shipley

PSALM 103:1 Bless the LORD, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name. Thomas Matthew Shipley was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He left this life after a lengthy illness on June 19, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN at the age of 37.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donnie (Don) Eugene Cookenour

KINGSPORT - Donnie (Don) Eugene Cookenour, 85, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully at his home on June 22, 2022. Don was a Veteran of the Naval Military Branch and prior to moving to Kingsport, lived in Washington D.C. and was an alumnus of Jamestown University. Employed early in life by Westinghouse, Don moved to Kingsport to take a position with Eastman Kodak, upon which he retired after 33 years of service.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wayne Neal

KINGSPORT - Wayne Neal, 71, of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at his home following a lengthy illness. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hugh A. Coffman

KINGSPORT - Hugh A. Coffman, 83, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2022 after an extended illness. Hugh was born on July 14, 1938, in Kingsport, TN. He graduated from Holston Institute and received a B.S. degree from East Tennessee State University. Hugh began a teaching career with Kingsport City Schools at John Sevier Junior High. After marrying the love of his life, Jo Ann Coffman, he began a 40-year career as a claims adjuster with State Farm Insurance.
KINGSPORT, TN
Charlotte, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Newman Iverson

KINGSPORT - Betty Newman Iverson, 87, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Asbury Place, Kingsport, following several years of declining health. Mrs. Iverson was born November 21, 1934, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Orville Earl and Elaine Nighbert Newman. She was preceded in death by her husband of 18 years, J. Robert Iverson, her brother James L. Newman and her stepson, J. Robert Iverson, Jr.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Martha Faye Isley

Martha Faye Isley, 57, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Pleasant View Baptist Church from 11:00am-1:00pm. The funeral service will begin at 1:00pm, following the visitation, with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. A graveside...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mary R. Lyons

BLOOMINGDALE - Mary R. Lyons of the Bloomingdale community passed at home on Monday June 20, 2022. She was born on July 12, 1936, in Jasper VA, to Allen W. and Roxie A. Buell Queen and grew up in Clintwood VA where she attended Clintwood High School. She married James...
BLOOMINGDALE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Howard W. “Buck” Vaughn

MOUNT CARMEL - Howard W. “Buck” Vaughn, 80, of Mount Carmel, TN went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. A...
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mr. Sammy Jackson

GRAY - Mr. Sammy Jackson, age 76, Gray, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Jackson was born December 28, 1945, in Kingsport, TN and the son of the late Emerson & Ollie Spears Jackson. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Bill, James, Wayne and Junior and a sister, Lucille Johnson.
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tracey Leigh Pierson

YUMA, VA - Tracey Leigh Pierson, 42 of Yuma, VA passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Monday, June 20, 2022. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 10 AM – 12:00 Noon at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon in the funeral home chapel with her uncle, Larry Tolley presiding. Interment will follow at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Alvin & Tommy Jones, Greg, Tony & Trevor Bellamy, Matt Flanary, Brandon & Scott Hensley and Daniel Thacker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Steve and Dave Falin, JR, Roger and Dennis Hensley.
YUMA, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jerry W. Summers

KINGSPORT – Jerry W. Summers, 70, died on Monday, June 20, 2022 after having bravely fought the ravages of dementia. He was born on February 17, 1952 in Miami, FL to the late James O. and Dorothy D. Summers. Jerry was also predeceased by: a sister-in-law, two nephews and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carl S. Evans

Carl S. Evans departed this life Thursday June 16, 2022. A celebration of life service will be conducted Thursday June 23, 2022, at 1:30pm at Grace Temple Church Johnson City, TN. The family will receive friends from 12:30pm until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens Johnson City TN.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dana Milburn Kyte

FALL BRANCH - It is with sadness the family members of Dana Milburn Kyte, Fall Branch, TN, announce his passing at age 97 on June 16, 2022. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the First Baptist Church of Fall Branch. Dana was a decorated veteran of...
FALL BRANCH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James Odell Elam

POUND, VA -- James Odell Elam, 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home of Weber City, VA.
WEBER CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Walter Riggins

KINGSPORT - Walter Riggins, 76, of Kingsport passed away Sunday afternoon, May 29, 2022, following a period of declining health. He was born in Greenville, SC and came to Kingsport in 1967 to work at Eastman, where he retired. Walter was involved in the early days of KYSA as a referee and coach. In addition, he was active in his church, having served as a deacon. He loved his church, DB football and soccer. Most of all, Walter was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He also loved his extended family and friends.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sharon Marie (Clark) King

KINGSPORT – Sharon Marie (Clark) King, 73, departed this life on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Wexford House. She was born on September 15, 1948 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, a daughter of the late William Lewis Clark and Dorothy (Whitsell) Clark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jessie (Purkey) Tucker

Jessie (Purkey) Tucker, age 87, went to be with the Lord on June 6th, 2022. Jessie was born in Duffield, VA in 1935. She was a graduate of Shoemaker High School, Gate City, VA class of 1953. After high school she married her first husband, Worley and raised four sons. After Worley's passing, she remarried to John and raised another son. In her early years she was a home maker, after her children were older, she started a job at Hillside (Holston) Manor as a housekeeper until retiring 1998 as head of housekeeping. Her favorite hobbies were crocheting, crossword puzzles, and watching NCIS and game shows.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Clara Ruth Weatherly Smith

KINGSPORT - Clara Ruth Weatherly Smith, 78 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Clara was born on January 15, 1944 in Kingsport, TN to William and Erma Weatherly. On August 4, 1973 she married her cherished friend, Delno Smith, and after 28 years of a beautiful life together, he preceded her in death.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Judy Lee Trammell

KEOKEE, VA - Judy Lee Trammell, 80, of Keokee, Virginia passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Lee County, Virginia the daughter of the late Clarence Morris and Lula Marie (Snodgrass) Morris. Judy was the second of eight children. She was raised and spent half her life in Keokee, VA. After graduation, she built a wonderful family home with her husband, Paul E. Trammell. Judy was a loving wife, mother, sister, and devoted friend. One of her greatest passions was cooking. She loved hosting large family dinners and created a treasured cookbook of family favorites. Judy was Queen of her Red Hat group and loved going on outings and spending time with them. Judy was a strong partner for Paul and the many civic organizations he participated in both local, regional & national. She was very active in the lives of her children, and grandchildren, and will be deeply missed. Her legacy will live on for generations to come.
KEOKEE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

