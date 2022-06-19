Fairfield police investigate reported shooting at Wafu Restaurant

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Fairfield police are investigating an overnight shooting at Wafu Restaurant on Post Road early Sunday morning.

At approximately 12:15 a.m. Fairfield and Westport dispatch received 911 calls reporting shots fired at Wafu Restaurant on 3671 Post Road in Southport.

Upon arrival, officers found a large crowd dispersing from inside of the restaurant to the parking lot area. Police say employees from the restaurant reported hearing shots fired following the altercation.

No gunshot wound victims were found on scene, according to police. Officials report that 10 minutes later, police were notified by Bridgeport Hospital that a gunshot victim arrived claiming to have been shot in Southport.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Officials report that shell casings were found on the scene.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840.

