Armend Xhika: Bradford man charged with murder

The boyfriend of fugitive yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong has denied claims he was having an affair with murdered cycling star Moriah “Mo” Wilson at the time of her death.Colin Strickland, 35, told The Sun that an affidavit released by law enforcement that implied he was romantically involved with Ms Wilson was “skewed”.Mr Strickland admitted dating Ms Wilson in October 2021 during a break from his relationship with Ms Armtrong, adding that she was also seeing other men at the time.But he insisted that since then his friendship with Ms Wilson, a champion gravel cyclist, had been “strictly platonic” since...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO