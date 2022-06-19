ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Armend Xhika: Bradford man charged with murder

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been charged with the murder of a Sheffield man who was stabbed to death in the city. Armend Xhika, 22, was injured...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Ex-soldier Collin Reeves jailed for life for murdering neighbours

A former soldier has been jailed for at least 38 years for murdering his neighbours after a long-running dispute about parking. Collin Reeves, 35, killed Jennifer and Stephen Chapple in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset on 21 November 2021. He stabbed Mrs Chapple, 33, and Mr Chapple, 36, six times each in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cookstown: Man appears in court charged with mother's murder

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his mother in Cookstown, County Tyrone. Margaret Una Noone, 77, was found dead in her home in Ratheen Avenue on Sunday. Her 45-year-old son, Barry Noone, who shares the address with his mother after moving from England earlier this year to care for her, was arrested at the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

PC killer David Bieber attacked prison officer with metal bar

A policeman's killer left a prison officer with serious injuries after attacking her with a metal bar. David Bieber, 56, was serving a prison sentence for murdering West Yorkshire PC Ian Broadhurst when he repeatedly stabbed Alison Smith. The court heard she had been lucky to escape life-changing injury or...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Murder#Sheffield#Violent Crime#South Yorkshire Police
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Independent

Boyfriend in fatal cycling love triangle slams ‘misleading’ police report

The boyfriend of fugitive yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong has denied claims he was having an affair with murdered cycling star Moriah “Mo” Wilson at the time of her death.Colin Strickland, 35, told The Sun that an affidavit released by law enforcement that implied he was romantically involved with Ms Wilson was “skewed”.Mr Strickland admitted dating Ms Wilson in October 2021 during a break from his relationship with Ms Armtrong, adding that she was also seeing other men at the time.But he insisted that since then his friendship with Ms Wilson, a champion gravel cyclist, had been “strictly platonic” since...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Police officer admits altering missing teenager’s search records

A police officer admits retrospectively altering search records relating to the hunt for missing teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland, an inquest has heard.Pc David Taylor said he inserted additional information into Dorset Police’s search logs up to a month after the 19-year-old was found dead in 2017.Miss Pope-Sutherland, who suffered with severe epilepsy, had run away from her aunt’s home in Swanage, Dorset, in a “distressed” state on the afternoon of November 7.She was soon reported missing by her family and Dorset Police launched a search operation involving the Coastguard, helicopters and volunteers.The college student was found 11 days later in dense...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Man Killed Co-Worker over Alleged Affair, But Woman Said She and Defendant Had Been Separated After 3-Month Relationship: Authorities

A California man claimed his estranged wife had an affair with his co-worker, and he killed the other man after facing bullying from their colleagues, according to documents newly reported by KGET. But it was unclear from allegations if he and the woman were actually married. The woman (whose name was redacted) said she and the defendant–Jose Gutierrez-Rosales, 49–were in a relationship for three-months then separated several weeks before the April 18 killing, authorities said. She allegedly claimed he had anger problems.
CALIFORNIA STATE

