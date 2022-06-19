ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Fairfax Schools Employee Shot In Head Memorial Day In DC Dies

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48uXIG_0gFTqsvX00
Christian Gabriel Monje Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

A 29-year-old Fairfax, VA schools employee died weeks after being robbed and shot in the head in Washington DC on Memorial Day, according to police and those who loved him.

Christian Gabriel Monje "was viciously attacked over something that has no value in life," according to a GoFundMe launched by Paola Monje in his memory. "He was robbed of his personal belongings and then shot in the head."

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30, in the 1700 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Metropolitan police said. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported Monje to an area hospital, where he died on Thursday, June 16, police said.

"You would ask yourself, how do you survive a shot to your head?" the campaign reads. "Christian survived a bullet hole to his head and fought for his LIFE.

"Christian was a FIGHTER! He beat all the odds to stay ALIVE. He was in the hospital for 17 days fighting for life until God called for his most beautiful angel Christ-an Gabriel. He passed away June 16th, 2022 at 5:55 pm in George Washington University Hospital."

Monje loved to cook and referred to himself as Chef Dembow, his loved ones say. He had a dream of rolling out his own food truck with his logo, and was passionate about teaching his nephew, Roman, how to cook.

"If someone were ever in need, Christian would be there for them," the GoFundMe reads. "He would reach out to extend his help in anyway he could. Christian had a heart of gold; he always put others before himself.

"If you knew Christian, you knew he loved music, the ocean, and the outdoors, but overall his family."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Police ID Drowned Fairfax County Swimmer

Police investigators in Virginia have identified the 29-year-old man who was pronounced dead after getting swept under the current while swimming in Fairfax County and drowning.Sterling resident German Salinas, 29, had to be pulled from the water on Sunday, June 19 in the Difficult Run Stream in Mc…
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed at bus stop in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed on a bus stop in Southeast D.C. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of Naylor Road. Police say the victim ran to a nearby gas station in the 2800 block of Alabama...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“Horrible looking crash 15th & Q St, NW”

Thanks to David and Donald for sharing around 10:45am: “Just walked by this about 15 mins ago. Both Q and 15th are blocked. I asked a cop about the condition of the driver of the overturned car and he said “we think they’re okay”. From Alert DC:...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Fairfax, VA
State
Rhode Island State
Fairfax, VA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

DC Man Killed Day After Birthday In Maryland Shooting

Detectives are offering a massive reward in information related to the killing of a young man less than 24 hours after his 21st birthday, authorities say. Deonte Kamari-James Day, who had just turned 21 the day prior, was found shot on the 3800 block of Regency Parkway around 5:25 p.m., Monday, June 20, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Fairfax County, Virginia

SPRINGFEILD, Va. (7News) — A man has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in a commercial parking lot in Springfield. Officers arrived on the scene of the stabbing in the 6800 block of Commerce Street around 5 p.m., Fairfax County Police tweeted. The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memorial Day#Washington Dc#Violent Crime#Christian#Dc Fire
WUSA9

Man shot at Southeast DC bus stop dies at the hospital, police say

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating another fatal shooting in Southeast D.C., as the city closes in on its 100th homicide of the year. According to MPD, officers in the 6th District were called to the 2700 block of Naylor Rd., SE, after a witness reported hearing the sounds of gunshots around 1:13 a.m. Wednesday. When police arrived on scene, they found a man suffering shot at a nearby BP gas station located in the 2800 block of Alabama Ave.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
WRIC - ABC 8News

Police investigating shooting outside Dumfries apartment complex

DUMFRIES, Va. (WRIC) — Just after midnight Wednesday, Prince William County police responded to the Potomac Ridge Apartments in Dumfries to investigate a shooting. Police said they found out a 33-year-old man was parked in front of the complex, located in the 2800 block of Woodmark Drive, when two unknown men approached him on foot. […]
DUMFRIES, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Police Seek Suspect in Hotel Holdup

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Wednesday morning at the Best Western Leesburg Hotel & Conference Center. At approximately 12:58 a.m. June 22, Leesburg Police dispatchers received a call about an armed robbery at 726 E. Market St. The suspect, armed with a handgun, entered the business, demanded money, and fled the scene with cash.
LEESBURG, VA
Daily Voice

Veteran Maryland Officer Dies Off-Duty

The Prince George’s County Police family is mourning the death of one of their own, officials say. Corporal Terry Middleton passed away while off-duty at his home late last week, Prince George's County Police say. The dad of four was a 16-year veteran of the agency assigned to the...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Fairfax County Says Goodbye To Good Boy Officer

A patrol dog that served with the Fairfax County Police Department for nearly a decade died over the weekend. Comak, who served the department from 2010 until 2019, died on Saturday, June 18, police announced on Facebook. He was 14 years old. Comak lived with his former handler's family after he re…
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
thesource.com

Washington D.C. Rapper, No Savage, Wanted For Shooting At Virginia Shopping Center

According to WRIC, 22-year-old Noah Settles has been identified as the suspect who began shooting at Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Virginia on Saturday, June 18. Settles is wanted by the Fairfax Police Department for attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm while committing a felony, and three counts of firing a weapon in an occupied building. Settles is also a D.C. area rapper known by his moniker, No Savage.
TYSONS, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
298K+
Followers
45K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy