Intoxicated subject arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up downtown IC nightclub

An Atkins Iowa man was taken into custody Tuesday night after a traffic stop found him in possession of meth. Police stopped 49-year-old Luke Truesdell near the intersection of Bancroft and Tracy at approximately 7 o’clock because his vehicle had no plates attached. When the officer approached the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was allegedly observed, and Truesdell reportedly admitted to having a marijuana pipe inside the car.
An Iowa City man has been arrested after his alleged involvement in a shots-fired incident over Memorial Day weekend on the Iowa City Ped Mall. According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to the alley near the Fieldhouse Bar around 1:45 am Saturday May 28th on reports of a large fight and a shot fired. Video surveillance allegedly shows 20 year-old Dhyaaaldin Mohammad of Westwinds Drive producing a pistol and firing a shot during the fight.
An Iowa City man was arrested Monday afternoon after an alleged assault on a woman after an argument turned physical. Police went to the Taft Avenue Southeast trailer of 31-year-old Christopher Brown at 4:45 pm on reports of a domestic dispute. According to the victim, the two were engaged in a verbal argument that escalated to the point where Brown held the woman down on a bed and put his hands around her throat, preventing her from getting up.
The Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of stabbing. Officers with the Muscatine Police Department were called to the scene of a reported stabbing victim June 20 at approximately 10:40 p.m. Responding officers discovered Jeramy Hindlebaugh, 45, with a stab wound and lying in a yard on East 8th Street. Police officers rendered aid to Hindlebaugh, who was transported by ambulance to Trinity Hospital of Muscatine.
An Iowa City man was arrested early Monday after an alleged assault on the woman he’s been living with. According to arrest reports, an argument between 26-year-old Juquan Glinsey and the woman began before 12:30am in the bedroom of their South Scott Boulevard residence. Glinsey reportedly put both hands around the woman’s neck and shook her several times. The woman was able to briefly escape Glinsey and fled into a closet. He allegedly proceeded to choke and shake her again.
A North Liberty man was taken into custody for OWI after his reported erratic driving caused him to be stopped by authorities. 22-year-old Kendyl Kent of Alydar Drive was observed on Ranshaw Way North by another motorist, who reported that he was swerving all over the roadway, and that they could smell marijuana possibly coming from Kent’s vehicle.
A 19-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Iowa State troopers say he ran from a crashed car where a gun was found. Dale Shorter Jr. faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – Cannibidol – first offense, court records say.
A 40-year-old Davenport man accused of wielding a machete during a 2020 assault has been sentenced to prison. According to court documents filed June 6, Georgi pleaded guilty to. Count 1 – assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Sentence: Two years. Count 6 – willful injury causing serious injury.
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. DERRICK NEPHEW JR., 28, 6'1", 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for aggravated
Four men were arrested Tuesday in Whiteside County — including one wanted for first-degree murder — after a chase where the suspect vehicle zoomed past 100 miles an hour. On June 21, 2022 at approximately 8:10 a.m., a Whiteside County Deputy was conducting stationary patrol on I-88, when the Deputy clocked a silver Dodge Charger traveling eastbound at a speed of 111 mph, according to a Sheriff’s Department release Wednesday.
An Iowa City man who threatened a police officer was arrested after slapping them. Saturday night just before 10:30, uniformed officers were at the Hollywood Court residence of 42-year-old Nicholas Furman on an unspecified incident. During the interaction with Furman he reportedly expressed a desire to take an officer’s weapon and use it on them.
A 71-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge after a child was left in a hot car on Sunday. Vickie Keil, of Davenport, faces a charge of child endangerment – serious injury, court documents say. Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police were dispatched to Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly...
A Cedar Rapids man was allegedly over three times the legal limit to drive when he was arrested for operating under the influence Monday night. Police say 57-year-old Jeffrey Lee of Glass Road Northeast was involved in a single-vehicle accident in his 2001 Chevy Malibu just after 9pm on Amana Road in Swisher. Deputies who arrived on scene reportedly observed Lee with many signs of intoxication, including him staggering around the vehicle, having bloodshot watery eyes, and having the odor of ingested alcohol.
A Chicago man faces weapons charges after a witness saw him throw a suitcase over an Iowa City bridge. An officer responded to an accident in the area of East College and Gilbert Street Monday at 6:23 pm. During the investigation, a witness reported that 30-year-old Mack Blumingburg threw a suitcase over the bridge. Other officers located the suitcase, and allegedly found a Taurus 9mm handgun inside.
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A home along the 1600 block of 12th Street in Davenport was surrounded by Davenport police and agents with the FBI Wednesday evening but is now clear. News 8's Josh Lamberty was at the scene where he witnessed an armored vehicle leave the area. The area between N Division and Sturdevant streets has been reopened to traffic.
1 person missing after grain bins collapsed in Yarmouth, deputies say. The Des Moines County Sheriff's Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. for a report of the grain bin collapsing.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Rock Island are asking for help from the public in finding a wanted man. On Wednesday, June 16, police obtained an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Derrick B. Nephew, Jr. on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. The charges are in connection with a shooting in the Circle K convenience store parking lot that left one person injured the day before. Bond is set at $300,000.
Multiple people…two of them armed…were arrested outside an Iowa City nightclub early Sunday morning. Iowa City Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up at H Bar on South Van Buren Street just after 1:15am. Arriving officers report seeing a male on the ground following an assault. As police were looking for the assailant, one officer noticed 24-year-old Willie Dean III of 20th Avenue Place in Coralville leave the entryway of the bar while avoiding contact with police and gripping a heavy object in his waistline. Dean was captured despite ignoring officers’ commands to stop, and a 9mm Springfield XD pistol loaded with eight rounds with one chambered fell out of his pants. Dean is unable to legally possess a gun due to a previous 1st Degree Robbery conviction as a juvenile. He was arrested and charged with Dominion or Control of a Firearm as a Felon and Public Intoxication. If convicted, he faces a maximum of over five years in prison.
