Special Olympian returns to Big Rapids with 3 medals
By Brendan Sanders
Midland Daily News
3 days ago
BIG RAPIDS —If there was one thing Tyler Lawton wanted people to take away from his story, it was one quote:. “Winning medals is great, but it’s the journey that makes us champions.” Lawton said. For Tyler Lawton, the journey led him to Orlando to compete...
When Coleman's Katelyn Pnacek and Beaverton's Alexis Grove arrived on the high school softball scene as freshmen in 2019, it became immediately apparent that both could end up having great careers. And over the course of those careers, they more than lived up to the expectations.
Both Pnacek and Grove went out with a big bang this past spring, capping their incredible prep careers with huge senior seasons and earning Daily News Dream Team co-Player of the Year honors.
BIG RAPIDS — Consistently, one of the most popular vendors at the Big Rapids farmers market is Happy Jacks Kettlecorn. The original Happy Jacks Kettlecorn business opened 11 years ago with Jack Scott. After Scott passed away, the business was posted for sale on Facebook’s Marketplace. In stepped John Monahan.
10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Classic film "Dirty Dancing" at the Historic Vogue Theatre of Manistee, 383 River St. Cost: $2. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trolley Historical Tour, starting from Manistee County Transportation, 180 Memorial Drive. Cost: $6, or $3 for Seniors 65 and older, children, or disabled. Tour the historic Manistee downtown as trolleys leave every hour, until the last tour of the day at 4 p.m.
MANISTEE — Manistee Middle High School announced the names of the students who were named to the second semester honor roll. An asterisk indicates all A's. Sixth grade honor roll students included Brock Adamczak*, Brogen Adamczak, Cru Anciso, Brendan Bachmayer, Morgan Banicki, Adelyn Brown*, Natalie Cameron*, Nicholas Clark*, Hudson Cole*, Chase Dahlke, David Dawson, Hattie Driver*, Pyper Earhart, Megan Eilers, Nolan Freeman*, Maya Goodspeed*, Xavier Goodspeed*, Abigail Harvey*, Karson Helminski*, Sydney Hill*, Samantha Howe*, Edison Huizinga*, Mea Ikens*, Cameron Kiwior, Allison Ladd*, McKenna LaFave*, Aviral Larion*, Dylan Mackin*, Natalie Mannon*, Emily Marquardt*, Ophellia Neri, Adam Olson*, Samantha Ostrander, Layne Piper*, Joselyn Pontiac*, Brady Rivette*, Melanie Salmon*, Morgan Schramski*, Emma Schultz, Ava Sielski*, Callen Skar, Aarilyn Steffen*, Evangeline Templeton*, Ava Voorheis, Kaylynce Wagoner*, Teagan Williard, Fable Wisseman*, Lara Woodruff* and Cally Zuchowski.
MANISTEE — Spirit of the Woods Garden Club Inc. recently honored the first garden of the month for 2022. Jane Kendall of Manistee was chosen for her "charming northern Michigan seasonal garden on the Riverwalk," according to a news release. It is near the Manistee Elks Lodge. "When Jane...
BIG RAPIDS — The Tuba Bach Chamber Music Festival presented a New Orleans style jazz concert in celebration of Father’s Day and Junteenth this past weekend at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Big Rapids. ‘Fathers and sons’ was the theme of the day with three father-son pairs performing:...
MANISTEE — The WellFlower, a cannabis retailer in Manistee, is planning to hold a community paddle event starting at noon on June 25 at the Arthur Street boat launch across from the store. Participants may park at the launch for a fee or park at The WellFlower, according to...
MANISTEE — The Manistee Civic Players recently announced the cast list for the production of "The Butler Did It." The play "parodies every English mystery play ever written with a decidedly American flair. When they’re not busy tripping over clues, they trip over each other," according to the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts website.
MANISTEE — Dozens of families gathered on the shores of Man Made Lake to fish with their children for the Kids Fish Day event in Manistee on Wednesday. The event which is sponsored by Martin Marietta, the Manistee County Sport Fishing Association and Sunset Shoreline Strutters, gave out free T-shirts, bait and was free to all kids 12 and under.
BIG RAPIDS — The new ACE Hardware store in Bulldog Square, south of town on Northland Drive in Big Rapids, is now open in the former Sav-A-Lot building. The store encompasses 14,000 square feet with wide-open space, new flooring and interior design, all ADA compliant. The Clouse family, owners...
BIG RAPIDS — Officers with the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety responded to the following calls. All calls may not be reported. All suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. • An attempted breaking and entering was reported in the 200 block of...
MANISTEE COUNTY — The following includes reports made to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office from May 16-18. All calls may not be reported. This is part of a lengthy report and is compiled by assistant editor Arielle Breen. May 16. • A car fire was reported at 12:31...
BIG RAPIDS — The Big Rapids city commission was presented with options for repairing the damage to Hemlock Street and the underlying culvert caused by the recent flooding during its meeting this week. Todd Richter, with Fleis and VandenBrink Engineering Services, told the board that they are proposing several...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Department of Health and Human Services are on the hook for $200,000 in attorneys fees collected from a lawsuit resolved by the state's Supreme Court more than a year and a half ago.
FILE -- A sign at the entrance to the Midland Central Dispatch Authority office in the Law Enforcement Center. (Nick King/Midland Daily News file) According to an email at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday from Midland County Central Dispatch, westbound US-10 is closed between the Eastman and Stark exits due to an accident. Eastbound US-10 is restricted on one lane in the same area.
