Special Olympian returns to Big Rapids with 3 medals

When Coleman's Katelyn Pnacek and Beaverton's Alexis Grove arrived on the high school softball scene as freshmen in 2019, it became immediately apparent that both could end up having great careers. And over the course of those careers, they more than lived up to the expectations. Both Pnacek and Grove went out with a big bang this past spring, capping their incredible prep careers with huge senior seasons and earning Daily News Dream Team co-Player of the Year honors.

COLEMAN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO