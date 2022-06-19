ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, IL

Accidental fire at Palisades Nature Preserve benefited native plant and animal life

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn accidental fire last November at the Palisades Nature Preserve near Grafton turned out to be a positive occurrence, according to staff and land management partners at the National Great...

advantagenews.com

Dirt moving at Wood River Rec Center site

With little fanfare, construction crews started moving dirt at the site of the new recreation center in Wood River Monday morning. Even Parks and Rec Director Jason Woody was caught unaware. Your browser does not support the audio element. Woody tells The Big Z the initial work is on the...
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Work set on Great River Road

ELSAH — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a lane closure on Illinois 100, the Great River Road, at Elsah Creek beginning Monday, June 27. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the eastbound direction to perform bridge painting. The work is expected to be completed by mid-July.
ELSAH, IL
wlds.com

U-Haul Burns on I-72 in Scott County on Monday

Illinois State Police District 20 troopers responded to a U-Haul that caught fire on Interstate 72 in Scott County late Monday afternoon. Heavy smoke could be seen for miles starting around 4:20PM Monday as a ball of flames engulfed the vehicle, which was towing a trailer eastbound with a blue Subaru on it, according to Quincy’s WGEM.
SCOTT COUNTY, IL
FOX2now.com

Bands, Bars, and BBQ – get ready for Creek Fest Battle of the Bands

ST. LOUIS – For two days, head to the perfect outdoor festival called Creek Fest Battle of the Bands happening this Saturday and Sunday at Silver Creek Saloon in Belleville. What makes it so great? Let’s start with 15 bands you can enjoy, then get some of the area’s best BBQ, and wash it all down with any number of drinks you can get at the 5 bars that will be there! Today, we got a little taste of what’s to come from Platinum Rock Legends Band, and if you do go this weekend, see how you can help the area’s musical programs by donating funds or instruments!
BELLEVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

HeartLands Conservancy receives watershed grant

BELLEVILLE - HeartLands Conservancy had been awarded $831,847 from the Illinois Environmental Protection agency for the development of the Indian-Cahokia Creek Watershed Plan. The Indian Creek-Cahokia Creek watershed includes all or parts of Bethalto, Bunker Hill, Dorchester, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Staunton, Wilsonville, Wood River, and Worden. The project will assist local landowners to voluntarily implement stormwater projects, called best management practices, in the watershed to reduce nonpoint source pollution, soil erosion, and nutrient and sediment loadings to improve water quality. HeartLands Conservancy will launch a sign-up period in the late Spring or early Summer for landowners and government entities.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
timesnewspapers.com

Extremely Rare Native Bee Discovered In Webster Groves

Webster Groves is now home to a rare bee discovered by a Saint Louis University student and a Webster Groves resident. Nina Fogel, a doctoral candidate in the Camilo Lab at Saint Louis University, caught the rare bee in June 2020 and it was identified by Webster Groves resident Mike Arduser, who is an expert on identifying native bees.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

A taste of tradition at 116th annual Betsey Ann Picnic

The taste of Burgoo soup has been a major part of a tradition spanning over a century in the small town of Brighton, which has earned the title “The Burgoo Capital of the World.”. For 116 years now, the general public has treated itself to that along with many...
BRIGHTON, IL
The Telegraph

Weekend filled with fun events

On Thursday, the Addiction Dance Nationals kicks off its four-day run at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. Super Mini and Mini competitons are on Thursday, with an opening number before the competition begins. (Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau)
COLLINSVILLE, IL
labortribune.com

Unions ‘Touch a Truck’ family event July 1

– Teamsters Local 50 and Operating Engineers Local 520 will bring trucks and join in the first annual “Touch a Truck” event, a free community activity where kids can see, touch and interact with trucks of all shapes and sizes. The event will be from 10 a.m. to...
BELLEVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Godfrey offers storm clean-up options

In response to the storm that went through the Village of Godfrey last Friday, Mayor Mike McCormick has activated the Public Works Department to assist with pick-up and disposal of yard debris. Because employees are not permitted on private property, limbs and branches must be curbside and cannot be more than 8 inches in diameter.
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

D&R Machine Company celebrates 25th anniversary

D&R MACHINE COMPANY, INC. - Alton, IL is celebrating its 25th year of business in 2022. The company was founded by David and Rene’ Gotter in 1997, residing in a modest 900 square foot space and specializing in repairing and rebuilding customer machines. Right from its inception in 1997, the company has been offering stellar full-service machining to its customers.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Clark Bridge lane closures planned

ALTON — The Illinois Department of Transportation is planning lane closures on the U.S. 67 Clark Bridge over the Mississippi River from June 23 through June 30. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the direction indicated during the following dates and times, weather permitting:
ALTON, IL
labortribune.com

Plumbers warn public of abuses, false promises by Tiger Plumbing

Collinsville, IL – Union plumbers in the Metro-East have had enough of non-union companies making false promises to customers and underpaying their employees, so on June 12 they shared their concerns with the public. More than 30 plumbers wearing white t-shirts formed a line along Illinois Route 159 at...
COLLINSVILLE, IL

