On Monday, June 13, 2022, Caitlin Elizabeth Milam, 22 years old, pled guilty without a recommendation from the State, to Homicide by Vehicle in the First Degree, Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Roadway, Speeding, and Reckless Driving before Judge Brian House. Milam was sentenced on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 to 15 years to serve 8 in the Department of Corrections at a sentencing hearing held in Summerville, Georgia.

SUMMERVILLE, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO