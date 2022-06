Tuesday, Wilmington City Council gave the required second reading for the budget for next year — and hammered out something of a compromise on the issue of free parking. At the beginning of budget discussion, Luke Waddell prefaced his vote. He said increasing taxes on the citizens while also taking a 25% pay increase, didn’t seem fair to him, and that’s why he voted against the budget.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO