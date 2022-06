Parents and caretakers of children between six months and five years old can now minimize the chances their child will get seriously ill, or die, because of COVID-19. The Indiana Department of Health has confirmed shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, optimized for young children, have begun arriving in the Hoosier State after last week being approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

INDIANA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO