ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Local third-graders clear reading law hurdle, moving to fourth grade

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8t6G_0gFTmA6P00

This school year marked the second in which the retention policy of the state’s Read by Grade Three was in effect for schools. Much like the first, the policy had little effect on Holland-area students.

The Read by Grade Three law requires students who score a grade level or more below benchmark on the English language arts section of the M-STEP to be held back.

Exemptions include students who have already repeated a grade, are English language learners and students with learning disabilities. Superintendents can also grant a loosely defined “good cause exemption” if it is determined to be in the student’s best interest.

This year 98 percent of Michigan third-graders took the M-STEP, up from 71.2 percent last year. A total of 5,660 students — 5.8 percent — across the state were identified to repeat third grade.

That includes a few dozen students from local districts. However, no third-graders in the districts providing data to The Sentinel will be retained this year.

West Ottawa had 20 students identified for retention out of 436 third-grade students. However, each will be moving on to fourth grade next year.

“We are confident in the proactive reading interventions in place for each of these students through our early intervention process which are outlined in each of these students' individualized reading intervention plans and will not be retaining any of them,” stated Brian Field, WOPS associate superintendent of students services and elementary instruction.

Nine students at Zeeland Public Schools fell below the score threshold, but have been granted exemptions.

“ZPS is confident that the individualized reading interventions and various other supports in place partnered with the use of reading intervention plans will render it unnecessary and in the students' best interest to not retain any of them,” the district stated.

Holland Public Schools had seven students out of 195 third-graders flagged for retention. All seven met criteria for a good cause exemption and will advance to fourth grade.

At Black River, one student out of 65 was identified for possible retention, but was granted an exemption. Zero of the 46 third-graders at Saugatuck’s Douglas Elementary were identified for retention based on M-STEP scores.

The Read by Grade Three law was introduced in 2015 by a group of lawmakers including Amanda Price, former state representative and current Ottawa County treasurer. In addition to the retention policy, it created a framework for early literacy interventions, interim assessments and literacy coaches.

Although school leaders have long criticized the retention aspect, they agree that the other components of the bill have been beneficial for student learning and drawing attention to the importance of early literacy.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wilcoxnewspapers.com

APS parent demands resignation of school board member

An Allegan Public School parent and PTO President demanded the resignation of school board member Jennifer Nicholson during the public comment segment of the June 13 board meeting. Meghan Jones contends that Nicholson has been leaking information that includes board documents, student information, and e-mails to Chelsea Zoll, who had...
MICHIGAN STATE
whtc.com

New principal named at Zeeland’s Lincoln Elementary

ZEELAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – Jeff Roon will soon be taking over as principal at Zeeland Public Schools’ Lincoln Elementary School. School officials say Roon has been in education for over a decade as a special education teacher, coach, preschool director, and most recently as a building principal at Blue Star Elementary for Hamilton Community Schools.
ZEELAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Holland, MI
City
Saugatuck, MI
City
Reading, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Education
Holland, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Education
County
Ottawa County, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Government
Holland, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Government
The Grand Rapids Press

Longtime CEO of Kalamazoo Community Foundation steps down

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The CEO and president of the Kalamazoo Community Foundation is no longer serving in the role after a decade at the helm. Longtime foundation employee Carrie Pickett Erway stepped down in May from her role as CEO and president, spokesperson Jordan Duckens told MLive. Pickett Erway, who was named as CEO and president in 2012, left the position to spend more time with her family, Duckens said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

West Michigan Waitress Given a $1,900 Tip by Generosity Lunch

They have done it again! The group Generosity Lunch has met for their June lunch and left their server the biggest tip yet!. Generosity Lunch is a group of individuals that have all decided they want to go to lunch and leave behind a big tip for their server. Every month a group meets and brings along at least $100. Everyone pools their money together. Lunch is ordered and everyone enjoys great conversation -- sometimes with people they have never met before. After lunch, the bill is given to the host of the group. The cost of the lunch is subtracted from the money that was gathered at the beginning of the meeting and all the remaining money is left as a tip for their server!
WYOMING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reading Law#Fourth Grade#The Read#Third Grade#K12
100.5 The River

What is This Former Grand Rapids Landmark on the Corner of Ottawa and Lyon?

They began building this classic Gothic Victorian-era building in 1885. It officially opened in 1889 and was the architectural pride of Grand Rapids in it's time. The Grand Rapids Metropolitan area only had a population of around 75,000 when the building was dedicated with a ribbon cutting and grand ceremony, and thousands turned out to see the magnificent structure with it's beloved clock tower. What was it? This was Grand Rapids City Hall, and it was on the corner of Ottawa and Lyon, downtown.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Fox17

Two companies announce expansion in Jamestown Charter Township

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — MFP Automation Engineering and Sprinkles Donut Shop have announced expansions in Jamestown Charter Township. The investment from both companies will be a combined $1.4 million and is expected to directly create 15 new jobs. MFP Automation Engineering is a fluid power and automation company. The company...
JAMESTOWN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Super potent weed spurs distrust in Michigan marijuana industry

Michigan marijuana customers can’t always trust everything they read, especially when it comes to the THC content on their labels. Formal complaints filed by the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) in May against Viridis Laboratories, one of the state’s largest marijuana safety testing businesses, raise questions about the THC potency figures the lab reports, and that ultimately end up on retail packaging labels. Information in those same complaints indicate the CRA isn’t empowered or isn’t willing to quickly address the problem.
MICHIGAN STATE
dbusiness.com

Infusion Associates Expands Across Michigan with 15 Locations by 2023

Infusion Associates, a provider of medically prescribed outpatient infusion and injection therapies based in Grand Rapids, today announced the opening of a new infusion center in Clinton Township as one of their three new locations to serve metro Detroit. Infusion Associates opened an infusion center in Troy on June 8...
TROY, MI
abc57.com

PrideFest coming to Benton Harbor and St. Joseph

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- OutCenter of Southwest Michigan is hosting pride events in Benton Harbor and St. Joseph this weekend. The main PrideFest event takes place on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park on Main Street in Benton Harbor. A drag karaoke...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Over 2,000 kids with life-threatening conditions given free trip to Michigan Adventure Monday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Children with life-threatening illnesses and their families enjoyed a day of fun at Michigan's Adventure on Monday. More than 2,000 people took part in the second annual Rides and Slides Adventure. The trip was paid for by Michigan's Adventure, including a catered lunch, which allowed families a free, easygoing day to spend time with each other.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy