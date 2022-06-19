Local third-graders clear reading law hurdle, moving to fourth grade

This school year marked the second in which the retention policy of the state’s Read by Grade Three was in effect for schools. Much like the first, the policy had little effect on Holland-area students.

The Read by Grade Three law requires students who score a grade level or more below benchmark on the English language arts section of the M-STEP to be held back.

Exemptions include students who have already repeated a grade, are English language learners and students with learning disabilities. Superintendents can also grant a loosely defined “good cause exemption” if it is determined to be in the student’s best interest.

This year 98 percent of Michigan third-graders took the M-STEP, up from 71.2 percent last year. A total of 5,660 students — 5.8 percent — across the state were identified to repeat third grade.

That includes a few dozen students from local districts. However, no third-graders in the districts providing data to The Sentinel will be retained this year.

West Ottawa had 20 students identified for retention out of 436 third-grade students. However, each will be moving on to fourth grade next year.

“We are confident in the proactive reading interventions in place for each of these students through our early intervention process which are outlined in each of these students' individualized reading intervention plans and will not be retaining any of them,” stated Brian Field, WOPS associate superintendent of students services and elementary instruction.

Nine students at Zeeland Public Schools fell below the score threshold, but have been granted exemptions.

“ZPS is confident that the individualized reading interventions and various other supports in place partnered with the use of reading intervention plans will render it unnecessary and in the students' best interest to not retain any of them,” the district stated.

Holland Public Schools had seven students out of 195 third-graders flagged for retention. All seven met criteria for a good cause exemption and will advance to fourth grade.

At Black River, one student out of 65 was identified for possible retention, but was granted an exemption. Zero of the 46 third-graders at Saugatuck’s Douglas Elementary were identified for retention based on M-STEP scores.

The Read by Grade Three law was introduced in 2015 by a group of lawmakers including Amanda Price, former state representative and current Ottawa County treasurer. In addition to the retention policy, it created a framework for early literacy interventions, interim assessments and literacy coaches.

Although school leaders have long criticized the retention aspect, they agree that the other components of the bill have been beneficial for student learning and drawing attention to the importance of early literacy.

