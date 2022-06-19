ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Holland Sentinel

Zeeland discusses potential allowance for 'food-producing' pets, including bees and chickens

By Cassandra Lybrink, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXHY2_0gFTm9Iv00

ZEELAND — After an increase in requests from residents, Zeeland is considering a change to its pet ordinance, which would allow "food-producing" pets like bees and chickens within city limits.

Staff discussed the potential change with planning commissioners during their meeting Thursday, June 2.

"At this time, the only animals permitted in the city's residential districts are traditional pets, like cats and dogs," Zoning Administrator Tim Maday told The Sentinel. "Our city ordinance doesn't allow food-producing animals such as chickens or bees.

"The planning commission last studied this in 2010. At that time, they voted to maintain our current regulations. But over the past year or so, we've received a number of contacts at the staff level about whether or not these animals would be permitted."

Maday said the city is looking primarily at bees and chickens, and has started to gather background and "initial exploratory research" from neighboring municipalities.

"We're looking for trends in other communities," Maday said. "If the planning commission were to decide they wanted to consider an ordinance amendment, they'd hold a public hearing on the proposal and, if they felt it was appropriate, they could pass a resolution that would go to city council for action."

Although callers rarely share the reason for their inquiry, Maday said staff have received an increase in questions over the past several months, as grocery and gas prices continue to climb. Commissioner Bill Elhart noted the trend is "due to high food costs."

Subscribe:Learn more about our latest subscription offers!

Commissioners discussed the possibility of an annual permit, rather than indefinite — to give owners an opportunity to prove they're responsible. They also discussed a complaint limit before a permit is revoked, or a minimum lot size.

Maday agreed to report back to the commission with more information.

— Contact reporter Cassandra Lybrink at cassandra.lybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Instagram @BizHolland.

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

DNR: Kids built military-style bunker in state game area

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — State officials have determined that a 3-foot-deep military-style bunker surrounded by sand bags in a western Michigan game area was built by kids. A Kent County man came across the bunker Friday in the Rogue River State Game Area, WOOD-TV reported. After news reports,...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zeeland#Bees#City Limits#Like Cats And Dogs#Gas Prices#Animals#Pets
UPMATTERS

Michigan DNR: Teens built bunker in state game area

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Mystery solved: The bunker-like area found in a state game area was built by kids, officials say. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said that after News 8 aired a report on the bunker in the Rogue River State Game Area Monday, a mother called the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Two companies announce expansion in Jamestown Charter Township

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — MFP Automation Engineering and Sprinkles Donut Shop have announced expansions in Jamestown Charter Township. The investment from both companies will be a combined $1.4 million and is expected to directly create 15 new jobs. MFP Automation Engineering is a fluid power and automation company. The company...
JAMESTOWN, MI
100.5 The River

What is This Former Grand Rapids Landmark on the Corner of Ottawa and Lyon?

They began building this classic Gothic Victorian-era building in 1885. It officially opened in 1889 and was the architectural pride of Grand Rapids in it's time. The Grand Rapids Metropolitan area only had a population of around 75,000 when the building was dedicated with a ribbon cutting and grand ceremony, and thousands turned out to see the magnificent structure with it's beloved clock tower. What was it? This was Grand Rapids City Hall, and it was on the corner of Ottawa and Lyon, downtown.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Walking paths and hiking trails in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) – It’s June 21st, which means Summer is officially here! We encourage you to celebrate by getting outside and enjoying the fresh air! A great activity to do with your family is to enjoy one of the many walking paths and hiking trails in West Michigan. Grand Rapids Kids have put together a great list of places for families to see some beautiful scenery, get exercise, and enjoy the great outdoors. Check it out.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Did You Know You Can Camp For Cheap Inside This Otsego, MI Park?

In what seems like one of the most random discoveries ever, I happened to stumble upon a secret camping spot located next to downtown Otsego. Did you know about this?. Directly off the M-89 drag sits Brookside Park. Located between Brookside Market and HQ Discount Flooring, the name is fitting as a small brook runs through the heart of the park. Says the city's Parks and Recreation website, Brookside Park "contains activities and facilities for all ages."
OTSEGO, MI
michiganradio.org

Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp closes abruptly due to COVID

Blue Lakes Fine Arts Camp just north of Muskegon, Michigan has canceled their first overnight camp session. It was set to start Wednesday June 22 at 9 a.m. But Interim President Heidi Stansell sent an email notifying parents Tuesday June 21 at 1:30 p.m. that the camp needed to close due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the camp staff.
MUSKEGON, MI
dbusiness.com

Infusion Associates Expands Across Michigan with 15 Locations by 2023

Infusion Associates, a provider of medically prescribed outpatient infusion and injection therapies based in Grand Rapids, today announced the opening of a new infusion center in Clinton Township as one of their three new locations to serve metro Detroit. Infusion Associates opened an infusion center in Troy on June 8...
TROY, MI
WOOD

A hidden gem that’s perfect for your special day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Your wedding day is one of the most special days of your life. So many people these days are choosing to mark that occasion at a place that is unique and memorable. We found that place. It’s elegant, off the beaten-path with all kinds of special amenities. eightWest is excited to introduce you to Twin Gables Wedding and Event Center in Sturgis, Michigan.
STURGIS, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy