Opinion/Blais: Documents in pension lawsuit tell a different story

Lynn Blais is president of the United Nurses and Allied Professionals.

In a commentary submitted to The Providence Journal on April 3, Michael Kieloch, the director of communications for the Catholic Diocese of Providence, continues to rub salt in the wounds of the St. Joseph’s health-care retirees who are at great risk of losing their pensions.

Once again, Bishop Tobin and his loyal helpers continue to be disingenuous at best and blatantly dishonest at worst when speaking about the Diocese’s role in this unfortunate episode. Recently released court documents related to the retirees’ lawsuit against the Church unveil a series of damning facts that run contrary to what Bishop Tobin and Michael Kieloch have been saying.

In his commentary, Mr. Kieloch reverts to the Church’s oft-stated talking point, stating, “The pension funding was the responsibility of St. Joseph’s Hospital System of Rhode Island, an independent corporation with its own finances and governance. The diocese never had the power, authority or responsibility to fund the pension.” He goes on to state, “In 2009, SJHSRI affiliated with Roger Williams Hospital to form CharterCare which controlled the hospitals and pension plan.”

However, the recently released legal documents prove otherwise. First and most damning, Bishop Tobin or an appointee designated by him served as chairman of the board of the SJHSRI until 2016 – the same board he disingenuously claims to have had no control over. Documents also show that the bishop appointed all members to the SJHSRI board prior to 2010. In addition, a resolution from the bishop himself, dated April 29, 2013, states that the board of trustees of SJHSRI, as the administrator of the pension plan, has full authority to act on all matters relating to the pension plan.

Now the Diocese wants you to believe that they had no control over a retirement board that Bishop Tobin controlled.

Further straining Mr. Kieloch’s credibility is the fact that the St. Joe’s pension was considered “a Church plan,” one that is not subject to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), a federal law that sets minimum standards for retirement plans in private industry to provide protection for individuals in these plans. By keeping the fund designated as “a Church plan,” the SJHSRI board was allowed to skip pension payments with no repercussions for the Church, while setting up their own retirees for failure. The outrageous claim that the Diocese had no control over “the Church plan” simply doesn’t pass the smell test.

Mr. Kieloch also states in his commentary that the lawsuit filed on behalf of these health-care retirees is “frivolous,” “baseless,” and “unnecessary.” We advise Mr. Kieloch to tell that to the judge who has overseen this lawsuit for almost five years. The judge will surely tell him that the suit would have been thrown out years ago were it “frivolous” or “baseless.” And try telling the affected health-care retirees that the lawsuit is “unnecessary,” as they stress over whether or not their next pension payment will hit their bank accounts.

Mr. Kieloch then points to our union’s support of the deals to move ownership over to Prospect Medical Holdings as proof that we were on board, stating that this is “a fact union membership now seems to have forgotten.” What he doesn’t tell you is that we supported a deal that we now believe was presented to us under false pretenses by the Church and others. Not only have our members not forgotten about this, they have gone to great lengths to expose the truth by filing this lawsuit, alleging fraud and conspiracy by all parties involved, including the Church. Every party has now settled this lawsuit. Except the Diocese of Providence.

Mr. Kieloch ends by stating that the Diocese will “continue to honor the contributions of health-care workers and all who toil in the Lord’s vineyard.” If the Church’s definition of honoring the contributions of health-care workers means abandoning them in their twilight years and breaking the promise of a secure retirement, we respectfully suggest that we don’t need this honor – and we don’t need any more prayers. We need a settlement, and the retirement security that the Church promised us.