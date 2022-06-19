ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Now: Cool & Clear Tonight; Nice Week Ahead

By Britney Trumpy
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

Happy Sunday!

Overall this afternoon felt more like a mid-October day as opposed to mid-June, but later this week we’ll return to more seasonable conditions.

While the bulk of the day today was dry, it stayed very cloudy and cool with dense clouds overhead, just a few rays of sunshine, and highs only in the low to mid-60s.

Later this evening dense cloud coverage will begin to slowly clear out and we’ll end up seeing a mostly clear and chilly night.

We’ll start out our Monday with clear skies and lots of sunshine and a bit of a chill in the air with lows dropping down into the upper 40s and low 50s.

With lots of sunshine, we’ll quickly start to warm up and see a more seasonable afternoon with highs in the 70s and just a few spotty clouds.

Looking forward to the week ahead we’ll see some more sunshine to start off the week, and temperatures will begin to climb day after day, getting back up into the 80s by the weekend.

