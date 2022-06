TORRINGTON — The city has hired 13 lifeguards to oversee the public pool at Besse Park, and residents were assured this week that the pool will be open. Last summer, the Parks and Recreation Department kept the pool and a new splash pad closed because there weren’t enough lifeguards to keep it open. The lifeguard shortage in 2021 was a national problem that many municipalities are still facing this year — but it’s getting a little better, said Mayor Elinor Carbone.

TORRINGTON, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO