This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM. “An extraordinary person who lived an extraordinary life.”. Those were some of the tributes for Brighton resident and farmer Bob Sakata, who died earlier this month at the age of 96. The speeches were part of a Monday memorial service at Brighton Presbyterian Church, where Sakata was a member for more than 65 years.

BRIGHTON, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO