LITCHFIELD — Before she opened The Discerning Palate, Susan Guletsky was a discerning pilot. A commercial airline pilot for more than 30 years, Guletsky often found herself in Paris and other European cities, browsing local markets and discovering foods that are difficult, if not impossible, to find in the U.S. She found many items more flavorful than brands available in U.S. supermarkets, and the prices were low. She thought, “Why not make them available back home?”

LITCHFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO