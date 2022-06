The event will be July 9 at 7 p.m. The T.J. Thompson Trio has been active since 2014 performing in various clubs and pits in musical theaters throughout Connecticut. Winner of the IMEA Jazz Artist of the Year for their recent album Take Two: The Sound of Playing, this group plays a combination of originals along with the Soul, Blues, and Jazz of New Orleans, Memphis, and beyond. We cover everything from Jelly Roll Morton, Professor Longhair, Thelonious Monk, Booker T and the MG’s, Jimi Hendrix, The Dead, and more.

ROXBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO