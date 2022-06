There’s no such thing as a free lunch. But in Westport, there are 50 nights of free entertainment. The Levitt Pavilion is the place, and a more perfect outdoor venue would be hard to find. Perched on a promontory by the Saugatuck River, just a few yards from downtown, the professional stage and sloping lawn is the site of an astonishing calendar of evening shows.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO