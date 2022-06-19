ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William G. and Marie Selby Foundation welcomes office management specialist

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation recently welcomed Joan McCaw as office manager after serving as grants and scholarship manager at the Manatee Community Foundation.

McCaw brings decades of experience in office management, accounting and finance to the Foundation.

“Throughout her career, Joan has built a reputation for providing the highest level of service, always focused on education and service to the community. We are pleased to have her join our team of philanthropic professionals,” said Carol Butera, Selby Foundation president and CEO.

McCaw joins team members Diane Ballinger, grants manager, and Kiarra Womack, scholarships and special projects manager. The team is led by Butera and board members Barbara Zdravecky, chair; Keith DuBose, vice chair; Cathy Layton, immediate past chair; Carolyn Johnson, secretary/treasurer; Hector Tejeda and Susan Hines.

The Selby Foundation, a private foundation founded by William G. and Marie Selby in 1955, supports Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties through capital grants and scholarships. Since its establishment, the Selby Foundation has provided more than $120 million to the community.

For more information on the Foundation’s grant and scholarship application process, including its Small and Mighty Grants program, visit selbyfdn.org.

Submitted by Patricia Courtois

