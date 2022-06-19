ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters: On Jan. 6 hearings and Oklahoma campaign ads

 3 days ago
Can we learn from Germany's history?

Watching the U.S. House Committee on the Jan. 6 (2021) insurrection reminded me of a recently viewed program on the rise of the Nazis in Germany. I'm not a historian and the circumstances were different, but the sentiment was the same as in November 1923 in Munich when the Brownshirts or SA with Adolf Hitler as their leader attempted a coup against the Weimar government. They failed. Hitler went to prison.

The Jan. 6 mob, along with the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, also failed in their attempted coup, but with one big difference — Donald Trump didn't go to prison. Hitler got out of prison and he and his bully boys went on to capture power in the fragile democracy, leading Germany into World War II, causing horrific loss of life and destruction. Many of the SA were World War I veterans and military men — much like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Many were feeling disenfranchised, which Hitler used to his advantage, churning up white nationalism, and finding scapegoats to blame for the condition of their country.

We are living in a very concerning time for democracy. Can we learn from history or will we find ourselves repeating the same terror that befell Germany?

— Penny Barber, Edmond

Election candidates are not offering solutions to current problems

I am so sick of this upcoming election and the campaign advertisements that I could scream. Every advertisement is about guns, guns guns, Christian Conservative, endorsed by Trump, beating the “woke liberals,” border control, illegal immigrants, abortion and men in women’s sports — you name it.

Almost everyone running for the vacant Senate seat is featured with the mandatory long gun or sidearm. None of these candidates say a word about what they intend to do about any of the real problems facing our country.

Not a word against increasing danger from “white supremacy,” just concern about “replacement theory.”

Not a word about the violence against our citizens, especially children, wrought by too many guns in this country falling into the wrong hands and any form of sensible gun control.

Not a word about the continuing threat of COVID-19 other than, “I fought against mandatory vaccinations and mask mandates!”

Not a word about how we are trying to work through our allies to assist a badly outmanned country resist being overrun by its powerful and ruthless neighbor, who will not stop with them.

Not a word about how sometimes helping one's friends involves making some sacrifices yourself, (i.e., higher gasoline prices).

Not a word about how that war, supply chain issues and an overabundance of formerly cheap money accompanied by pent-up demand for consumer goods have been primarily responsible for this temporary period of inflation.

Come on candidates — say something positive about what you plan to do, not just blast the present administration!

— Nancy V. Davis, Edmond

Edward Scissorhand
3d ago

that's right, they think stumping is just for calling names and criticizing, and that started in 2016, I do believe before he started to run, we're sick and tired of all this hate and killings

Jethro Tull
3d ago

Compare the rise of Nazi Germany to the US democrats and be surprised at the similarities.

bryan harter
3d ago

when will we investigate voter fraud and fauchi fraud ? The main causes of Jan 6th!

The January 6 Committee’s Most Damning Revelation Yet

The most damning piece of evidence presented at today’s Select Committee hearing on the January 6 insurrection wasn’t a sound bite from a star witness, nor was it another never-before-seen video of the assault on the Capitol. The revelation amounted to a single highlighted sentence in an email sent days after the attack by one of Donald Trump’s lawyers, John Eastman, to another, Rudy Giuliani: “I’ve decided that I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works.”
Embroiled in controversy, Ginni Thomas agrees to Jan. 6 testimony

The headline on Jamelle Bouie’s latest column gets right to the point: “Ginni Thomas Has a Lot of Explaining to Do.” It works because it’s true. As we’ve discussed, the far-right activist played a role in Donald Trump’s pre-riot Jan. 6 rally, had extensive communications with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, pressured congressional Republicans to reject legitimate election results, reached out to Jared Kushner about legal options surrounding the larger anti-election offensive, and communicated with Republican state legislators about helping execute a plot to undermine our democracy.
Trump’s third impeachment trial

The Jan. 6 committee has obtained new information to connect the dots on some well-known aspects of Jan. 6 — including former President Trump's tweets — Axios has learned. Why it matters: The committee is giving Americans the most palpable and detailed sense yet of how close the nation came to a full-blown constitutional crisis, producing consistent bombshell revelations, with more likely to come.
