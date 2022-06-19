ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

3 Reasons You May Need to Increase Your Life Insurance Coverage

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDk3O_0gFThjyl00

Image source: Getty Images

Life insurance coverage is important for most people. The policies may pay out a death benefit after the covered person dies. Family members may rely on this money to pay the bills the deceased person used to cover, or to pay for services the deceased provided.

When buying a policy, the policyholder must decide how large the death benefit should be . And in some cases, the size of the death benefit will need to increase after the policy has originally been purchased. Here are three situations when increasing that coverage may become important.

1. Getting married

Most people take on joint financial commitments when getting married. This could mean shared debt, such as mortgages or car loans. And people also get used to a certain standard of living based on their combined income with their spouse.

When someone new depends on a policyholder's income, this is a clear situation where more life insurance is necessary. Buying additional coverage could enable a surviving spouse to stay in a shared home, pay off joint debt, and continue living the type of lifestyle the couple enjoyed after getting married and combining finances.

2. Taking on new financial responsibilities

When a person dies, their financial responsibilities do not necessarily die with them.

If an individual borrowed a lot of money, for example, creditors could make a claim against his or her estate to try to recover the unpaid funds if the debt has not been paid off upon a death. Or if someone started paying nursing home fees for aging parents, the nursing home isn't just going to stop charging upon the paying-child's death.

No one wants their entire estate to go to creditors, and no one wants to leave their responsibilities unfulfilled. As a result, it's a good idea to increase life insurance coverage when making new commitments.

3. Having a child

Having a child means taking on substantial additional expenses. Children are very expensive to raise to adulthood, and the cost of educating kids can be astronomical. Obviously, every parent wants to make sure their child is provided for and there is money available to cover that child's needs. This is true even if the parent passes.

Since adding a child means adding a new --- and costly -- dependent, it almost always makes sense to buy significantly more life insurance coverage after a baby comes onto the scene. This is also true even for stay-at-home parents. The childcare and other services they begin providing once a baby arrives is worth a small fortune and someone might have to be paid to provide this care in the event of the parent's untimely death.

These are just three of many examples of situations where increasing life insurance coverage could be necessary. Basically, any person with life insurance should typically buy more after any big life changes that leave others more dependent on the covered individual. It's far better to get this coverage in place ASAP than to pass away without it, so acting quickly after a change in circumstances is generally the best course of action.

The Ascent's picks for best life insurance companies

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Insurance#Insurance Coverage#Life Insurance Companies#Getty Images Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Mortgages
CBS News

Need a passive income stream? Here are 7 ways to make money online

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Inflation is currently at a 40-year high, sending prices on just about everything upward. While cutting corners and careful budgeting can help, for some Americans, it might not be enough.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
197K+
Followers
96K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy