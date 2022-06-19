ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenna, OH

2022 Juneteenth celebration comes to downtown Ravenna

By Derek Kreider, Record-Courier
 3 days ago

Portage County celebrated Juneteenth this year in downtown Ravenna.

Entertainment, food and activities spread out across the courthouse lawn. In the center of the affair, an inflated bounce house, and wafting over the everything was the smell of Taste Good Catering's culinary creations.

The all-ages party included a rib burn-off and soul food competition called Battle of the Bosses, entertainment by DJ Harry Dukes and Ms. Timi Funk, and plenty to keep the kids amused.

Crystal Scott has spent a number of years organizing Juneteenth block parties in Ravenna Township's Skeels neighborhood. Hosting this year's party in Ravenna is Scott's way of including all of Portage County in the celebration.

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation declaring the freedom of slaves in the secessionist South.

In southern regions already controlled by the U.S. Army the proclamation led to the immediate freedom of the enslaved Black populations in those areas.

The rest of the confederacy ignored the order until their defeat in 1865.

Juneteenth is the celebration of the day that enslaved Blacks in Texas were freed by Union troops commanded by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, arriving in Galveston on June 19, 1865, bearing the news that the Civil War was over and that the slaves were now free.

Contact reporter Derek Kreider at dkreider@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: 2022 Juneteenth celebration comes to downtown Ravenna

