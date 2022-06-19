ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Juneteenth is a reminder that racism is deeply rooted in the American way

By Amos Jones, Jr.
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewm87_0gFThdgP00
  • Dr. Amos Jones, Jr., is the president of the National Association of Christian Educators.

Dr. Amos Jones, Jr., is the president of the National Association of Christian Educators. He resides in Nashville and is a Vanderbilt Divinity School graduate.

I am an African American with a tinge of Cherokee Indian blood in my veins.

Born in Giles County, raised in Nashville, I am a proud American. I served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged. Educated in Nashville, attended American Baptist College, and Vanderbilt Divinity School, I am 83 years old.

To think on Juneteenth is pain. Let me share my pain.

Some time ago, I read H. Shelton Smith’s, “In His Image. . . But!” It was a painful read, but I read every page. A University of North Carolina professor, Dr. Smith tells of the formation of the Southern Baptist Convention in Augusta, Georgia in 1845.

Probably the major reason for SBC’s formation was the maintenance of the brutal institution of American slavery. Time and again, Smith cites the convention’s argument that the Negro was not human, following the idea of Homeric philosophy rather than Biblical theology.

So, Christians amassed enormous wealth off the back of Christians, in violation of Christian principles and teachings of the Bible.

In an article by Mark Wingfield, the theory is that the delay of the news of freedom for slaves in Texas was the work of white Southern Baptist Convention slaveholders.

Dilatory tactics have not been limited to white Southern Baptists, it has been an American problem.

The carnage of 1921 that wiped out Tulsa’s Black Wall Street was not known to me until NPR reported it in the 1990s.

Charlottesville, Virginia was described by President Trump as having some good people and some bad people. The peaceful demonstrations by young Black and white Americans when George Floyd was murdered were described by President Trump as a demonstration of thugs and rioters. He called for law and order.

Yes! Juneteenth speaks loudly. It acknowledges racism as deeply rooted in the American way. Dilatory tactics are consonant with racism.

In 2015, Dylan Storm Roof, a white supremacist casually went into Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, and killed the pastor and eight others.

One after another, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, 10 African Americans in Buffalo, New York, have been murdered in this country but no murmur from the white church. No denunciation of the pain and suffering of their Black Christian brothers and sisters.

Juneteenth is a reminder that America must do more to make our nation a “more perfect union.”

Our forebears envisioned America as a “city set on a hill.” Reverend John Winthrop preached that if the nation abided not by the prophet Micah’s maxim to do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with our God, the American experiment could fail.

Juneteenth is a word of caution that comes to us from the annals of our history.

Comments / 22

Jeff Meltzer
3d ago

Yes it is thank the media for fueling it for the last 4 decades. Not including the left who uses it every chance they get to manipulate people.

Reply(4)
15
John Williams
3d ago

So, acknowledging and celebrating a holiday of significance reveals racism? You couldnt follow that logic with a flashlight and a map.

Reply
11
Barbara Harper
3d ago

Pretty sure most folks minds & emotions & frets are worrying about the economy,health, government,taxes,paying bills and the safety of our families.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Juneteenth celebrated in Franklin at former slave’s home

FRIDAY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Outside the McLemore House, owned and built by a former slave, a celebration was held Monday for freedom. The celebration was held as part of Juneteenth, a national holiday that marks freedom for Texas slaves in 1865, where historical clothing mixed with historical people. The milestone...
Nashville Scene

'White Lives Matter' Continues the White Supremacist Tradition of Being Bored Losers

The white nationalist group "White Lives Matter" protested Juneteenth down in Franklin on Saturday. They’re worried about some form of The Great Replacement, which is a racist theory that someone — usually the Jews (said in your most conspiracy theory-ist voice) — is using immigration, the awesomeness of being gay and/or trans, and efforts to get cops to stop killing people, etc., to reduce the number of white people in America. According to this theory, minorities will replace white people as the dominant ethnicity — as if “non-white” is an ethnicity — and then I guess treat us white people how we’ve historically treated them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Nashville, TN
Society
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Charleston, TN
City
Nashville, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Home is where his God is

When Travis Cottrell relocated from Jackson, Tennessee in mid-2020 to become worship pastor at the main campus of the multi-site, 13,000-member Brentwood Baptist Church, he said “it felt like home immediately.”. COVID restrictions and social distancing were still in place, and he was temporarily leaving his family behind so...
BRENTWOOD, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
John Winthrop
chattanoogacw.com

From life in a cave to owning multiple restaurants in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The story behind a South Nashville restaurant is nothing less than extraordinary. The woman behind the popular StrikeOut Wingz in Plaza Mariachi beat all odds to become a successful small business owner. Chinar Tucker works 12 hours a day. When she tells you it's no...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Mayor pitches TPAC move to East Bank

Mayor John Cooper has a new idea for the “eyesore” scrapyard on the East Bank. Speaking to the Economic Club of Nashville on Tuesday, Cooper suggested that the Tennessee Performing Arts Center and a new high school for the arts could move to the site owned by investor Carl Icahn.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Thrillist Says These Two Local BBQ Spots are Must-Visit Eateries

Thrillist released its list of “The 57 American Barbecue Joints You Need to Visit Right Now” which spans from New York to Texas and of course Tennessee. There are two Nashville area bbq joints mentioned on the list. First mention of Tennessee bbq is Martin’s Bar-B-Que. Martin’s has locations in Nashville, Nolensville, Spring Hill and Mt Juliet. Click here for locations.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#An African American#Cherokee Indian#The U S Air Force#American Baptist College#Sbc#Christians
williamsonherald.com

47th fish fry scheduled at Bethlehem United Methodist Church

The annual Bethlehem United Methodist Church Fish Fry, one of Williamson County’s longest-running events, will return July 15 for its 47th year on the grounds of the Grassland church. The old-fashioned social will include delicious, all-you-can-eat catfish, live music and a free children’s area — all helping support church...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Unclaimed luggage gets second chance at life in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Losing your luggage is frustrating for travelers at the airport but when they give up on finding their baggage, where does it go? Well, on Wednesday, it all came to Nashville. Lost luggage helped put Scottsboro, Alabama, on the map. Wednesday, that little town 138 miles...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WSMV

Juneteenth celebration held Monday in Franklin

Another heat wave is hitting the region this week, and your car’s air conditioner is being pushed to the limit to keep you cool. Friends are trying to help a Dickson woman after a tree fell and nearly took her life. Monday evening news update from News4. Updated: 4...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Moving company employees refuse to work on Juneteenth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some south Nashville movers are refusing to work after supervisors told them they wouldn’t receive holiday pay for working on Juneteenth. The strike is affecting dozens of customers and leaving moving crews frustrated. More than 60% of the employees at Black Tie Movers are African...
NASHVILLE, TN
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy