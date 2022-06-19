ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vox Populi: 'How can you tell Donald Trump was behind the insurrection? Because it failed!'

By Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago
Vox Populi is the voice of the people. Leave your comments at savannahvox@gmail.com.

***

"I am deeply thankful I did not grow up with school shootings where I went to school. I am keeping my fingers crossed that there will never be shootings at Johnson High School or May Howard or Marshpoint."

***

"How can you tell that Donald Trump was responsible for the insurrection? Because it failed!"

***

"Republicans need to know that if they stop Bernie Sanders from saving social security they are done. Here's a clue: old white people are your base!"

***

"Forget what Keisha Gibson-Carter says she wants to do. What has she ever actually done while on the City Council or otherwise?"

***

"Political priorities: If your nine-year-old daughter is terrified of being shot if she goes to school, does it really matter if gas is $5 a gallon?"

***

"You have to be 21 to buy beer or cigarettes. If your underaged brain is deemed not fully developed enough to make intelligent decisions for those items, why are you allowed to buy a firearm at 18?"

***

"Now I know what the Romans must have felt like living under Nero’s reign."

***

"If there were AR-15s available at the time of the Texas Tower shooting, you can bet a lot more than 14 people would have been killed."

***

"Come on, already! When is the Island Expressway Bridge going to open? The Route I-95/I-16 expressway will be completed long before the second phase of the Island Expressway Bridge even starts!"

***

"Someone needs to tell Buddy Carter that Jan. 6 was an attempt to overthrow democracy. I’m worried about the future of our country."

***

"I didn't spend a single second watching the Jan. 6 hearings!"

Comments / 6

☆Dee Monio☆
3d ago

How can you tell Joe Biden and the gang stole the election? Cause there's no way 81 million people would vote for what we have now. A dumpster fire , and 6 show up at his rallies.🤣

Reply(1)
13
nunyadamnbiznez.
3d ago

how can you tell it was a false flag ? Because both Bowser and Pelosi rejected Trump's authorization of 20k NG troops that would have absolutely prevented any and all violence that day. Pelosi did not want them to interfere with her planned false flag. how do we know she planned it? Because FBI was hand delivered her plans a werk before and sat on it like they still are and sit on Hunter's laptop.

Reply
6
Bama1
3d ago

I think the Democrats are behind it's all.They are right now trying to overthrow the government.Making everything so high that y'all going to kiss a lot of government A.

Reply
3
 

