Engineering pacts awarded for Aurora parks bridges

By Ken Lahmers
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 3 days ago

AURORA – Engineering contracts for two pedestrian bridges in the city’s parks were awarded June 14 by City Council to Osborn Engineering Co. of Cleveland.

The contract for a bridge in Paddock River Preserve (the former Aurora Golf Club property) is worth $43,535, while one for a bridge at Bretschneider Park adjacent to the Audubon Society’s Aurora Sanctuary is worth $42,030.

The projects will be paid for with money from capital improvements fund 60. The bridge replacement work is expected to get under way this summer.

In other action, Council approved the purchase of Hurst extrication/rescue tools and related equipment for the fire department from Municipal Emergency Services (Warren Fire Equipment) at a cost of $46,689.

Fire Chief David Barnes said two quotes were obtained for the items, and although the quote from Atlantic Emergency Solutions was $915 less, MES’s quote includes bigger struts with mechanical lifting jacks.

The items to be purchased are a ram with two batteries, spreader, cutter, air bags and struts. The money will come from the fire/paramedic levy, and Barnes said the purchase is under the $50,000 set aside in the 2022 budget.

Meanwhile, former finance director Tim Clymer will continue to do some financial consulting work for the city from June 14, 2022 to June 14, 2023 after Council OK’d a part-time employment contract with him.

Clymer left the city after serving six years in the post to become chief financial officer/vice president of finance and administration at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike. The city is still looking for a replacement.

Council confirmed Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin’s appointment of Curtis Posner as an alternate member on the board of zoning appeals through Dec. 31, 2025. He replaces Doris Evans.

Leah Griffith was hired as an administrative assistant in the parks/recreation department to replace Amy Martin, and Zane Veon was hired as a service technician II to replace Bart Shamblin.

Edward Grecol’s promotion to fire captain was approved, as was the hiring of Matthew Levitt as a firefighter/paramedic III. Grecol replaces the retired C.W. Hudson, and Levitt replaces Grecol.

Heading to second reading is an ordinance accepting the recommendation of the planning commission to deny Aurora Partners III’s request to rezone 7.18 on Maple Lane Extension from planned community shopping district to R-S senior housing district.

Council did not take action on the 2023 tax budget, so that item will remain on third reading at Council’s June 27 meeting. The deadline for submitting the tax budget to the Portage County auditor is July 15.

Action also was not taken on Aurora 43 South LLC’s request to rezone 25.42 acres on the west side of Route 43 and south of East Mennonite Road from R-4 residential to I-1 manufacturing, processing and wholesaling.

If Council ultimately OKs that item, the rezoning would go to the Portage County Board of Elections for placement on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. A public hearing on the rezoning issue will take place at Council’s June 27 session at 7 p.m.

Council voiced no objection to a liquor permit for Aurora Meadows LLC, which plans to open a party/event center in the former Aurora Golf Club building.

Contact the newspaper at auroraadvocate@recordpub.com.

