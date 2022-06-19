ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Children’s Services Council: Initial summer investment | Opinion

By Liza McFadden
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TkGtT_0gFThSvI00

Remember the quote from The Little Prince? “All grown-ups were once children… but, only a few of them remember it.” As a member of the Children's Services Council of Leon County (CSC Leon), I think of this quote frequently, hoping that we, as adults, make the right decisions. Discerning the future value of CSC Leon’s investments today is not a simple undertaking, but rather one of considerable importance.

We recently released our initial investment of $1.56 million for “expedited” programming, funds designed for summer use prior to longer-range investments. In preparation, we hosted numerous public forums, including one for youth. When asked to describe what programs might be most beneficial, the youth’s answers were both emotional and pointed: “We need a maintenance person for our apartment complex because the air-conditioning never works;” “We need mental health services in places that aren’t scary to go to;” “We need tailored career advice and support.” I was not expecting this last issue, and it came from students and parents alike.

One of the most disheartening lessons learned, however, is that our community members most in need simply don’t know where to turn for support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDqPf_0gFThSvI00

Our knowledge of community needs was also informed by preliminary data gathered by QQ Research Consultants, the firm completing our statute-required needs assessment. Based on this data, we prioritized mental health, workforce development, access to legal services, and overcoming transportation barriers as immediate needs we could impact this summer.

As we thought long-term, we defined children and youth to include those up to age 24. Afterall, children do not become adults just because they turn 18. In addition, many youth “aging out” of the foster care system become homeless if there is no support system to help them. As a mother of both a 20- and 21-year-old, adult guidance can have an enormous impact as these individuals move forward with life and make career-defining decisions.

Another strategic decision made was to open the summer funding application to all entities, not just traditional nonprofits. This concept invites all great ideas to come forward and is the hallmark of an organization demonstrating it is open to collaboration and innovation. If we truly want to move the needle on child and youth outcomes, then we must leverage our entire community of assets.

As we consider the value of this initial investment and those to come, I am reminded of the words by Maya Angelou, "Good done anywhere is good done everywhere. For a change, start by speaking to people rather than walking by them like they're stones that don't matter. As long as you're breathing, it's never too late to do some good.”

There are at least three ways we can measure the “good done everywhere.” First, we need to recruit more types of individuals and groups to join our work. Second, we should map out the “good done everywhere” after each investment cycle. Third, we must measure our progress annually by showing the Return on Investment to our investors, the residents of Leon County. This will take rigor and requires a long-term view.

We’ve much to do. While we cannot ensure every apartment complex has working air-conditioning, we can do better at helping families navigate the services already available to them and responding to the needs of the individuals, especially the youth, brave enough to share their hearts.

Perhaps The Little Prince should get the last words as well as the first: “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.”

To wit, while we certainly don’t have all the answers, we are moving forward —not just with data and assessment tools, but with an eye toward listening to the hearts of others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkW4H_0gFThSvI00

Liza McFadden is a member of the Children's Services Council of Leon County, and sits on the Program Services and Investment committees. She is a consultant to CEOs and philanthropists, and sits on numerous nonprofit boards, including Florida State Parks Foundation, Reading Partners and Village Square.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Children’s Services Council: Initial summer investment | Opinion

Comments / 0

Related
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta encourages residents to Love Where You Live

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is aiding in cleaning up litter from the city streets with the Adopt-A-Street Program. The City of Valdosta’s (Love Where You Live) Adopt-A-Street Program aids in beautifying the city by cleaning up litter and debris on local roadways. The program allows organizations, businesses, or individuals to pick a street they want to take care of for at least a one-year contract. All city streets are eligible for adoption, with the exclusion of those that have active contracts.
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leon County, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
greenepublishing.com

How a community came together to save another

Her public story began to come to light on Wednesday, June 8. The story begins with a female German Shepherd, emaciated, with a severely injured left leg, alone on Country Kitchen Rd. The cause of her injuries is not certain, nor does it matter in the greater story. What was certain was, if this dog did not receive immediate medical care, she would not survive for long.
MADISON, FL
WCTV

Havana nonprofit collecting fans for seniors without A/C

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - As temperatures creep up into the triple digits, many seniors are struggling to stay cool. For those without air conditioning, it’s nearly impossible to escape the heat. “I’ve been there without air,” Anissa Butler said. “And that is a very uncomfortable feeling to be without...
HAVANA, FL
WCTV

Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office launches homeless outreach team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Day one of patrol for the homeless outreach team of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office gave deputies the first opportunity to “gain trust” and “build a relationship” with the county’s homeless population. “The difference between what we do and what...
LEON COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
WALB 10

Cairo Black-owned businesses celebrate Juneteenth

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) -South Georgians used the entire weekend to celebrate Juneteeth. At the Carousel, Saturday’s event was about putting the spotlight on Black History, so the community can move forward in the future. Andrea Copeland, owner of the carousel, said hosting the Juneteenth event was important to her...
CAIRO, GA
The Albany Herald

Southwest Georgia students attend Girls State

ALBANY — Rising senior high school girls from Dougherty, Lee and Houston counties attended Georgia Girls State held last week on the campus of Valdosta State University. The students were selected to represent American Legion Posts in Albany and Lee counties. Peyton Dudley of Monroe High School; Leeann Feng...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Thomas County Sheriff’s Office among employers struggling to keep full staff

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Law enforcement has joined the long list of employers struggling to keep a full staff. WCTV heard from the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office on why it believes people are losing interest in protecting and serving. Deputies say over the past few years, the sheriff’s...
Post-Searchlight

City preps for one-way street travel

Nearly one year ago, Bainbridge City Council approved a one-way street plan for Downtown Bainbridge. After a delay due to supply chain issues, the DOT is moving forward with the one-way street signage. Residents should expect the change to occur in a matter of weeks. According to City Engineer Gabe...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Florida State Parks#Investment#The Little Prince#Csc Leon#Qq Research Consultants
News4Jax.com

4th Florida property insurance company has gone bankrupt

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Nearly 80,000 Florida homeowners will have to find new insurance, after Southern Fidelity declared bankruptcy. The Tallahassee based company is the fourth insurer to declare insolvency since February. Southern Fidelity’s bankruptcy filing is concerning because, according to insurance agents, a large portion of those dropped customers...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

U.S. Supreme Court turns down appeal in 1984 Tallahassee murder case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to take up an appeal in the 1984 murder of a woman who met the killer in the parking lot of a Tallahassee shopping mall. Justices, as is common, did not explain their reasons for declining to take up the appeal filed by attorneys for Joe Elton Nixon, now 60. Nixon was convicted and sentenced to death in the August 1984 kidnapping and murder of Jeanne Bickner.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
reportwire.org

Chris West defeats Jeremy Hunt in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional runoff

Thomasville attorney Chris West won the Republican nomination in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District, defeating former U.S. Army captain and Yale Law student Jeremy Hunt in Tuesday’s runoff election. With an estimated 98% of the vote in, West leads Hunt 14,608-13,853. Hunt conceded just before 10:20 p.m. but did...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WALB 10

Former Valdosta prison officer pleads guilty in concealing assault case

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A former supervisory correctional officer at Valdosta State Prison pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court for attempting to conceal an assault on an inmate. Geary Staten, 31, pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony for attempting to conceal an assault on an inmate incarcerated at the...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

WCTV Programming: Monday, June 20, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to the federal observance of Juneteenth, WCTV has an altered broadcast schedule on Monday, June 20th. - Will be replaced with the 2022 WCTV Hurricane Special: Lessons Learned. WCTV Eyewitness News at 5:30:. - Will be replaced with the 2022 WCTV Hurricane Special: Lessons Learned.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Action News Jax

Contest: Win a family 4-pack of tickets to Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Every Thursday on Action News Jax This Morning, watch to see what exciting adventures are happening at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. Find more information about tickets and season passes at wildadventures.com. Also, we’ll be giving away family 4-packs of tickets to Wild Adventures!...
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy