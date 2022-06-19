ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Still chasing frogs, Sarah Noble earns Eagle Scout rank in a first for St. Joseph County

By Kathy Borlik
 3 days ago
Sarah Noble tagged along with her older brother when he went to his Boy Scouts events. Scouting was a good fit for her. Although she was 5 or so, she enjoyed getting out in nature and chasing frogs.

She still likes chasing frogs.

When the door was opened for girls to join the scouts in 2020, she joined immediately. It worked out. On June 18, she received her Eagle Scout rank at a ceremony at Z.B. Falcons Conservation Club.

She is the first female to receive the rank in St. Joseph County. She is a member of Troop 3247. The troop is sponsored by the Lakeville Lions.

She has fond memories of the conservation club and going with her older brother, D.J. Her scout project was rebuilding the decking on a 54-foot-long bridge over the creek by Skunk Hollow campsite. The job was to make it safer and sturdier for pedestrians.

The rebuild took several months from November through February. Her work crew consisted of other female scouts and family members. Family from Oklahoma came to help. “We worked through rain, sleet and snow. We swept off the boards and went to work,” she said.

She is the daughter of Dwight and Melissa Noble.

“Earning the rank of Eagle Scout takes hard work and perseverance, and we are honored to recognize Sarah for this significant accomplishment,” LaSalle Council Scout Executive John Cary said. “Along the journey to Eagle Scout, young people gain new skills, learn to overcome obstacles, and demonstrate leadership among their peers and in their communities. These benefits are invaluable for everyone, and we are thrilled that they are now available to even more youth.”

About 2% of scouts become Eagle Scouts. There are five young women locally who will or have earned the designation.

“Scouts BSA is the program for youth ages 11 to 17 previously known as Boy Scouts. Since then, thousands of young women throughout northern Indiana and southwest Michigan and across the country have joined the organization’s most iconic program with many, including Sarah, working their way toward the rank of Eagle Scout,” a press release from the LaSalle Council said.

Sarah was a Girl Scout for 12 years before joining the Boy Scouts. She appreciates what she learned with Girl Scouts. But she wanted that frog experience, fishing with worms and more.

John added the importance of all youth groups having a choice. “All types of scouting are empowering.”

Sarah said she got great support from the male scouts and family. She received a little backlash from boys who weren’t scouts. “The scouts said it was great and we’ll have fun.”

John said the number of girls joining has been doubling every year since 2020 when they were first accepted. Young women have been part of scouting for decades in co-ed programs offered by the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), including Sea Scouts, Venturing, Exploring and STEM Scouts. The BSA expanded that legacy further in recent years by welcoming girls into Cub Scouts and then into Scouts BSA in February 2020.

Once she joined, she wasn’t sure if she would get the required merit badges — 21. She had to earn them all before turning 18. “I couldn’t slack off. There was a time crunch,” she said. She preserved and stuck to the plan.

As for next fall, she isn’t quite certain what she will do. Her dream is to own a nursery and landscaping business. Generally, getting somewhat dirty, at times. She has a few classes to take in plant sciences. There is a chance for an internship.

Sarah said she gained self confidence from scouting. “I could never talk to a group. I helped my community. It was a perfect program for me. I learned to weld, to fish, work on a computer and shoot an arrow and have fun.”

Must be great to follow in the footsteps of your brother? “He aged out and didn’t get his Eagle Scout,” she said with a smile. “We are competitive.”

She won this one.

Contact Kathy at kfborlik@yahoo.com.

