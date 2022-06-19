ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Science fiction anthology co-edited by South Bend author

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zoo9h_0gFThJDz00

SOUTH BEND — South Bend native Cat Rambo and Jennifer Brozek have co-edited the new anthology “The Reinvented Heart,” now available from Arc Manor Press.

An anthology of science fiction about relationships by female and nonbinary writers, “The Reinvented Heart” presents stories that complicate sex and gender by showing how shifting technology may affect social attitudes and practices, stories that include relationships with communities and social groups, and stories that reinvent traditional romance tropes and recast them for the 21st century.

In doing so, it attempts to answer such questions as what the future holds for the human heart; what relationships will look like in a complicated future of clones, uploaded intelligences, artificial brains, or body augmentation; and what stories will emerge when we acknowledge possibilities of new genders and ways of thinking about them.

The book includes stories and poems from Seanan McGuire, Naomi Kritzer, Preemee Mohammed, Lisa Morton, Fran Wilde, Jane Yolen and more.

Brozek and Rambo will continue the collaboration in the Reinvented Anthology series with “The Reinvented Detective,” appearing in early 2023.

Brozek is the author of “Never Let Me Sleep” and “The Last Days of Salton Academy,” both of which were nominated for the Bram Stoker Award. Her “BattleTech” tie-in novel, “The Nellus Academy Incident,” won a Scribe Award.

For more information, visit jenniferbrozek.com.

A former two-term president of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America, Rambo’s 250-plus fiction publications include stories in Asimov’s, Clarkesworld Magazine, and The Magazine of Fantasy and Science Fiction. In 2020, they won the Nebula Award for the fantasy novelette “Carpe Glitter.” Their most recent work is the space opera “You Sexy Thing,” whose sequel, “Devil’s Gun,” appears in fall 2023.

For more information, visit catrambo.com.

List price is $27.99 for hardcover and $9.99 for ebook.

For more information, visit arcmanorbooks.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
South Bend, IN
Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Yolen
Person
Jennifer Brozek
Person
Fran Wilde
Person
Lisa Morton
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy