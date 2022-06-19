ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Pet of the Week: Jacen will go on adventures, live the van life and be your wingman

By South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kq1aB_0gFThGZo00

The name Jacen means “healer” and this 40-pound shepherd/hound mix is up for the task of healing you of pet loneliness. Jacen is 2 years old, walks nicely on a leash, and is crate trained. He is still working on being house trained but is doing well. Jacen is well behaved and quite the gentleman with his foster, but not so much with cats. He is still a bit too new to Heartland Small Animal Rescue to determine if he enjoys dog friends. If you are looking for a nice dog to take on adventures, live the van life or you just need a wingman…Jacen is your guy. He is up for anything – as long as he can be with you.

Pets are available for adoption through:

• Heartland Small Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 6033, South Bend, IN 46660. Phone: 574-400-5633. Website: www.heartlandsmallanimalrescue.org.

• Second Chance Small Dog Rescue, Elkhart. Phone: 574-522-4248. Websites: secondchancesmalldogs.org and www.petfinder.com.

• PetsConnect Inc., P.O. Box 8104, South Bend, IN 46660-8140. Phone 574-282-1225. Website: www.petsconnect.org.

• Homeward Bound Animal Welfare Group, Website: www.homewardboundawg.com. Email: homewardboundawg@aol.com.

• Elkhart Humane Society, 54687 County Road 19, Bristol. Phone: 574-475-4732. Website: elkharthumanesociety.org.

• South Bend Animal Resource Center, 521 Eclipse Place, South Bend. Phone: 574-235-9303. Website: sbacc.petfinder.org.

• Pet Refuge Inc., 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend. Phone: 574-231-1122. Website: www.petrefuge.com.

• Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka. Phone: 574-255-4726. Website: www.humanesocietystjc.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Goshen barber celebrates 48 years in business

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a Goshen barber celebrated his 48th year cutting hair!. Doug Shaffer of Doug’s Sports Cut has been cutting, clipping, and combing hair for nearly fifty years. But his place is a lot more than just a barber shop. 16 News Now Photojournalist Jake...
GOSHEN, IN
michigancitylaporte.com

LaPorte County’s July 4th Festivities

Strike up the band! Light up the sky! It’s time to celebrate America’s 246th year! There’s no better place to mark everyone’s favorite summer holiday than in the heart of the U.S. – the Michigan City/LaPorte area of Northwest Indiana. Huge parades, spectacular fireworks, and more celebrations are on tap.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Spay-Neuter Clinic July 15 In Warsaw

WARSAW – Public Vet will host another spay-neuter clinic in Warsaw on July 15. Services for cats include a physical exam, spay-neuter surgery, pain medication, and a “PV” ear tattoo to identify the cat as a Public Vet patient. The tattoo identifies the cat as an “owned” animal. Shelters can contact us to find the medical record and to get the cat back home.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: Weight loss surgery for kids

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most obese adults were also obese as children. Our children are facing a health crisis that could affect them for the rest of their lives. That’s why doctors are turning to some very adult solutions to help children get their weight back on track.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
City
South Bend, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
South Bend, IN
Pets & Animals
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Mishawaka, IN
City
Bristol, IN
South Bend, IN
Lifestyle
WNDU

UPDATE: Missing South Bend 3-year-old found

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl. Vyktoriah was last seen in the 500 block of E. Broadway Street. Police say she is non-verbal and has Autism, but will respond to her name or “Vic.”. She has brown hair, blue eyes...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Vintage car rally coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The world’s premiere vintage car rally took off from Rhode Island over the weekend. And on Wednesday, they’ll be arriving in South Bend!. The Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum will serve as a checkpoint for the 2022 Hemmings Motor News Great Race.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Van hits mowing tractor along I-94

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A crash shut down a section of a northwest Indiana interstate for four hours Tuesday morning. Around 7 a.m., an ISP trooper responded to a crash on Interstate 94 westbound at the 26.6 mile marker. It had been reported a tractor pulling a lawn mower had been hit by a vehicle.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wingman#Rescue Dog#County Road#Dog Rescue Adoption#P O Box 8104#Pet Refuge Inc
Times-Union Newspaper

Burning Brush Causes Blaze To Barn

PIERCETON – There were no injuries after burning brush caught a Pierceton barn on fire Tuesday evening. The Pierceton Fire Department was called to 6827 E. CR 150, Pierceton, at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday, according to Chief Gordon Baker. According to public records, the property is owned by Jonathan Cosby.
PIERCETON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Will South Shore rail project be ‘gold’ for northwest Indiana?

As dignitaries drove a ceremonial gold-painted spike into a section of railroad track Monday in Michigan City, it represented construction work now underway on the South Shore Double Track project. It also serves as a symbol of potential economic prosperity for the region. Officials say the $649 million effort could attract thousands of new residents as commuter times to and from Chicago are improved.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WWMTCw

Myrtle Beach police officer recovers Sturgis couple's wedding band during beach dive

STURGIS, Mich. — One Sturgis couple's honeymoon took a turn for the worst after one of their wedding bands fell into the ocean. Molly and John Poley were in the midst of enjoying their first week as a newly wed couple and took a trip down to Myrtle beach for their honeymoon when they stopped for drinks at Senor Frog.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WNDU

Notre Dame announces season ticket packages for 2022 season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Athletic Department has announced new ticket packages for the 2022 home football season. There will be a typical season ticket package, ensuring you a spot in the same seat for all six home games this year. There’s also the new Shamrock Pass...
NOTRE DAME, IN
wbiw.com

Mowing tractor struck making u-turn on I-94

PORTER CO. – Tuesday at approximately 7:00 a.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Brandon Lankford responded to a crash on I-94 westbound at the 26.6 mile-marker. I. SP Motor Carrier units arrived first and reported that a tractor pulling a lawn mower had been struck by a vehicle. Preliminary investigation shows that a John Deer tractor with a pull-behind mower deck was traveling east along the north ditch of I-94. The tractor had to stop mowing due to the bridge at the 26.6-mile marker.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
fox2detroit.com

Police locate parents of boy found in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Van Buren Township police have located the parents of a boy found Wednesday morning. Police reported around 11 a.m. that a 4-year-old boy was found in the Haggerty Sub. Officers said around 11:25 a.m. that the child was identified and his parents were...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Friends, loved ones gather to remember victims in double homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Friends and loved ones gather Monday night to remember two women found dead at Laurel Woods Apartments over the weekend. Police say 28-year-old Jamie Binns and 29-year-old Samantha Lawson— both of Niles— were found early Saturday morning after police responded to a welfare check at Laurel Woods Apts.
abc57.com

Wednesday morning shooting in South Bend injures one

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting happened Wednesday around 4 a.m. in the 900 block of Lincoln Way West, with one person shot and taken to the hospital, as confirmed by the South Bend Police Department. Details on the victim and their current condition is unknown. No suspects have been...
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy