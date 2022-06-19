Pet of the Week: Jacen will go on adventures, live the van life and be your wingman

The name Jacen means “healer” and this 40-pound shepherd/hound mix is up for the task of healing you of pet loneliness. Jacen is 2 years old, walks nicely on a leash, and is crate trained. He is still working on being house trained but is doing well. Jacen is well behaved and quite the gentleman with his foster, but not so much with cats. He is still a bit too new to Heartland Small Animal Rescue to determine if he enjoys dog friends. If you are looking for a nice dog to take on adventures, live the van life or you just need a wingman…Jacen is your guy. He is up for anything – as long as he can be with you.

Pets are available for adoption through:

• Heartland Small Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 6033, South Bend, IN 46660. Phone: 574-400-5633. Website: www.heartlandsmallanimalrescue.org.

• Second Chance Small Dog Rescue, Elkhart. Phone: 574-522-4248. Websites: secondchancesmalldogs.org and www.petfinder.com.

• PetsConnect Inc., P.O. Box 8104, South Bend, IN 46660-8140. Phone 574-282-1225. Website: www.petsconnect.org.

• Homeward Bound Animal Welfare Group, Website: www.homewardboundawg.com. Email: homewardboundawg@aol.com.

• Elkhart Humane Society, 54687 County Road 19, Bristol. Phone: 574-475-4732. Website: elkharthumanesociety.org.

• South Bend Animal Resource Center, 521 Eclipse Place, South Bend. Phone: 574-235-9303. Website: sbacc.petfinder.org.

• Pet Refuge Inc., 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend. Phone: 574-231-1122. Website: www.petrefuge.com.

• Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka. Phone: 574-255-4726. Website: www.humanesocietystjc.org.