Three Oaks, MI

Harbor Country Singers present ‘Solstice Jamboree’ sing-along

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
THREE OAKS — The Harbor Country Singers present the first summer outdoor sing-along of the year, “Solstice Jamboree,” at 6:30 p.m. June 21 on the School of American Music’s Spring Creek Stage, 14 Maple St., behind the Arts & Education Center.

Music in the provided song book includes “California Dreamin’,” “I'm a Believer,” “Unchained Melody,” “When the Saints Go Marching In” and more.

Garth Taylor accompanies on guitar, and Harbor Country Singers members Donna Mitchell, Diane Ruzevich and Pat Putnam will lead the singing.

Attendees are invited to join in, and musicians may bring their instruments to play along.

Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

In case of rain, it will be moved to the Shelter House at Carver Memorial Park, U.S. 12 and Elm St.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 269-409-1191, visit schoolofamericanmusic.com or email schoolofamericanmusic@gmail.com.

#American Music#Jamboree#Sing Along#Solstice#Harbor Country Singers#The Shelter House
South Bend Tribune

