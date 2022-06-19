ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Harris: The shifting roles of modern-day dads in an ever-changing world

By Dana Harris
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcwqU_0gFThC2u00

Dr. Dana Harris is a retired administrator with the Richmond County Public Schools.

Fatherhood is indeed a complex and evolving concept. The overall experience isn’t something that can be easily put into words.

There’s no one quite like a dad.

The lessons they teach and the impressions they make don’t always fit into standard formulas. From silly and tender to gentle and strong, the fathers in our lives enrich our little ones’ days beyond measure.

If you were to ask today’s dads what "fatherhood" means to them, they would probably cite some pretty old-school, universal themes. Research across families from all ethnic backgrounds suggests that a fathers’ affection and increased family involvement help promote a child’s social and emotional development.

Fathers play a critical role in every child’s life that cannot be filled by others. They can make all the difference by instilling within their child an immense sense of value and worth. Fathers are viewed as the epitome of strength, support and joy in the eyes of their children. As a society, we recognize the profound impact that a father makes in the lives of his children, and that these influences extend far beyond his life span.

More from Dana Harris:A Mother’s Day tribute; to those who go above and beyond for us

Fathers have dominated America’s iconic nuclear family for decades. The portrait of the breadwinning dad who once spent 8-hour days at work while mom cleaned, cooked, prepared dinner, helped with homework and tucked the kids into bed each evening has shifted dramatically.

The changing role of women in the workplace has had a huge impact on the role of dads. As more women are increasingly geared toward more career success than in earlier generations, the traditional norms of parenting have shifted.

Social and economic change over the last two decades has also led to significant changes in the role of the modern-day fathers. Cutting-edge studies and new cultural images portraying the close relationship between fathers and children have inspired us to look more supportively at their fundamental role as a parent.

The modern-day dad is breaking social norms, reasserting himself at home and at work - and entering a new era that is more multi-faceted than ever before.

Dad is no longer the guy who comes home from work, pats his kids on the head and sits in his chair. In fact, he’s redefining what it means to be a dad. As more and more dads are raising their biological children, entering a family as a stepfather, adopting a child or stepping into a stay-at-home parenting role, the characteristics that define a dad continue to change with the times.

Dads everywhere are doing more for their families. They are knee-deep in everyday family duties; preparing meals, folding laundry, handling housekeeping chores, shuffling kids between after-school activities and even taking paternity leave from their job to care for newborns. What’s more, they are breaking out of their traditional roles; many are divorced, some never married while others are raising children with their same-sex partners.

More from Dana Harris:The troubling rise of hate, violence and extremism in America can be stopped

Today is a very special day to pay tribute to the guys that do it all - the ones that light up a child’s smile, fill their hearts with love and create joyful memories that last a lifetime.

Thank you to all the men who continue to step up and commit to being extraordinary. We appreciate your existence and the often silent but impactful role you have played in the lives of many.

“Happy Father’s Day” to all the dads in our lives. To both those who are with us in person and those who are with us in spirit. Enjoy your special day and may you continue to fulfill one of life’s greatest assignments - to father and raise children in love, righteousness and integrity.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Women to Watch: Sonya Clay

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – SoClays Haven of Beauty on Tubman Home Road in Augusta is a small structure with a big mission. Just like it’s owner Sonya Clay. She explains, “I’ve always wanted to do hair as a little girl. But, I was kind of discouraged. I think I did a day where in elementary […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Giving Your Best: Robin Gable

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF)– This month’s Giving Your Best winner Has been a nurse for over 35 years. She’s worked in surgery, the ER, and doctors’ offices during her career… and her service during Covid really set her apart!. Meet Barnwell’s Robin Gable. She didn’t plan...
BARNWELL, SC
WJBF

Dirty Dancing in Concert looking to give fans the time of their lives

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Dirty Dancing in Concert World Tour is coming to Augusta and fans are ready to have the time of their lives. To celebrate the 35th anniversary, Lionsgate is putting on a concert wit a full-size cinema screen with aband and singers live on stage. The concert is coming here to Augusta […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

It's back! Chick-fil-A in Aiken reopens

The wait is finally over. Chick-fil-A in Aiken reopened Tuesday after being closed for over three months for a remodel. The announcement came in February that the store would be closing to allow a remodel on the kitchen and drive-thru areas. Cristina Andrade, who was picking up food, said she...
AIKEN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Richmond County, GA
Society
WRDW-TV

Free tuition offers life-changing program for tech students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It doesn’t take long to scroll over to Aiken Tech or Augusta Tech’s website to see they’re offering free tuition. The programs could be life-changing for people looking to make more money in specialized careers. Since the pandemic, graduation rates have dropped at...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Local hospital sees spike in heat-related heart attacks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Doctors at Piedmont Augusta are sounding the alarm after they say they are seeing a sudden spike in cases of heart attacks brought on by excessive heat. Interventional cardiologist Dr. Michael Johnson says they have seen a dramatic increase in heart attacks since temperatures have skyrocketed in the past week.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

CSRA Events: Pride, Live Music and Food Trucks

Listen to live music at the Carolina Jamboree on June 24 as A Little Off the Top performs. The five person band will take the microphone starting at 7 p.m. as locals have the free opportunity to attend. Dancing, concessions and a family friendly atmosphere are encouraged. Visit the Carolina Jamboree Facebook page to learn more information.
JOHNSTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critical Role#Fatherhood
wfxg.com

Local businesses support Aiken BBQ Restaurant damaged in fire

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - It’s not often you find barbeque sauce in a boutique, or a competitor donating 100% of proceeds. However, locals say this fire speaks to a bigger theme - community. The restaurant has been a familiar face to Aiken for decades. Dukes Bar-B-Que Owner Christian Judy feels it's more than business.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Homeless advocates react to death of homeless man under I-20 Bridge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are investigating after a homeless man was found dead on Washington Road under the I-20 overpass. NewsChannel 6 spoke with an organizer from one homeless agency who believes the heat could’ve been a contributing factor. “It’s just hot out here,” said one man we found panhandling off the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Aiken – One of the Best Small Towns

Well, would you look at this? 3 cities in South Carolina have made Southern Living Magazines’ list of “Best Small Towns“! One of them is very personal and close to home!. Beaufort came in at number 1, Travelers Rest in Greenville County came in at number 12 and our very own City Of Aiken came in at number 10 of the best small towns. Go, Aiken! I live in Aiken County and I spend a lot of time in downtown Aiken. Yes, Aiken is known as an equestrian town but Aiken has so much more to offer like the Willcox’s, The Center For The Arts, and Hopelands Gardens.
AIKEN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Aiken Standard

Fundraiser held to benefit Duke's Bar-B-Que

The community is rallying to help Duke's Bar-B-Que following the business closing after a fire on June 11. Atomic City Smokers and Chris Charlton came together on Sunday to sell barbecue sandwiches, chips and water as a fundraiser to help the restaurant. “Barbecue is all about family, and the barbecue...
wfxg.com

City leader says she has a creative way to help crime in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting left one man dead early Sunday morning. Commissioner Catherine Smith-McKnight says she would like to see changes in downtown Augusta. “We’ve got a lot of great businesses downtown, it’s the heart of Augusta,” she says. “Last...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Pride organizers address safety concerns ahead of downtown festival

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) – Saturday, the Augusta Pride Festival will be back in full swing, but two shootings just a week apart on Broad Street are raising concerns about safety. “All events and festivals that are held at the Augusta Common use security by the Richmond County Sheriff’s department,” Former Pride President and current […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta’s next mayor: His platform, perspective and priorities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After running on a platform of growth, action and results, then surviving a primary with nine candidates followed by a runoff Tuesday, businessman Garnett Johnson will become Augusta’s next mayor. Ahead of the election, Johnson – the owner of Augusta Office Solutions – said he...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

What do cases of downtown violence have in common?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In just a week, we’ve seen four deadly shootings in Augusta – two of them downtown. The latest took the life of 31-year-old Percy Johnson, who died at a hospital just before 2:45 Sunday. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at Broad...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy