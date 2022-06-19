ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex, NJ

SOFTBALL: The Greater Middlesex Conference coaches All-GMC honorees

By Simeon Pincus, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
 3 days ago

The Greater Middlesex Conference softball coaches named their annual All-Conference selections for each of the league’s four divisions, plus Coach of the Year and the sportsmanship awards for the Red, White, Blue and Gold divisions for the GMC.

SOFTBALL ALL-AREA: A handy collection of links to the 2022 Courier News and Home News Tribune Skyland, GMC and Union County All-Area packages

RED DIVISION

East Brunswick:

Madison Boen, senior

Julia Theil, junior

JP Stevens:

Leila Ruiz, senior

Nicolette Diserio, junior

Monroe:

Abigail Pawlowski, senior

Gillian Waksmunski, senior

Isabella Hanos senior

Old Bridge:

Kacey Loughlin, senior

Dimitra Milonopoulos, sophomore

Zoe Milonopoulos, sophomore

South Brunswick:

Elizabeth Mullen, senior

Keelin O'Brien, senior

Ella Squaires, junior

St. Thomas Aquinas:

Madyson Epps, senior

Paige Tidaback, senior

Mary Kate Murray, junior

Hailey Wieczerzak, sophomore

Coach of the Year:

Missy Collazo, St. Thomas Aquinas

Sportsmanship award:

East Brunswick

WHITE DIVISION

Colonia:

Dylan DaCunha, junior

Myiah Sutton, sophomore

Edison:

Cadence Sarni, junior

Ava Austin, sophomore

J.F. Kennedy:

Lorelei Lorentzen , freshman

Metuchen:

Leslie Flaherty, senior

Brianna DeLaFuente, junior

Abby Kozo, junior

Mia Szap, junior

North Brunswick:

Victoria Frobosilo, sophomore

Sayreville:

Madison Szatkowski, senior

Caydence Barton, sophomore

South Plainfield:

Grace Capparelli, junior

Sarah McNelley, junior

Lindsay Oller, sophomore

Woodbridge:

Emelia Kraft, senior

Abby Rodriguez, senior

Coach of the Year :

Hannah Thomas, Metuchen

Sportsmanship award:

Edison/Sayreville

BLUE DIVISION

Carteret:

Azaria Ruiz, senior

Kira Sliziewicz, junior

Middlesex:

Makenzie Marsh, senior

Kaylin Nepton, senior

Ashley Van Winkle, senior

McKenna Healey, sophomore

New Brunswick :

Salma Ibrahim, senior

Perth Amboy:

Yavely Marreo, senior

Ashley Duran, junior

Brianna Esteves, sophomore

Piscataway:

Vanessa Freeman, senior

Julia Stewart, senior

Spotswood:

Alex Diaz, junior

Karina Jennings, junior

Jenn Pokropinski, junior

Hanna Brown, sophomore

Ava Mormile, freshman

Coach of the Year:

Lauren Scinto, Piscataway

Sportsmanship award:

New Brunswick

GOLD DIVISION

Calvary Christian:

Kirstyn Surowiec, senior

East Brunswick Tech:

Zoe Walters, senior

Aralyn Torres-Perez, sophomore

Mother Seton:

Devan Moses, senior

Makayla Martinez, sophomore

Perth Amboy Tech:

Amanda Batista, junior

Arlette Batista, sophomore

Somerset Tech:

Nya Barker, senior

South Amboy:

Evalise Perez, junior

Emma Kalantsis , freshman

South River:

Brittany Baber, junior

Timothy Christian:

Shannon McLaughlin, senior

Carly Robertson, senior

Marli Szierer, sophomore

Josie Tipton, freshman

Wardlaw-Hartridge:

Sarah Alves, sophomore

Woodbridge Academy:

Sarah Check, junior

Coach of the Year:

Nick Badillo, Timothy Christian

Sportsmanship award:

Somerset Tech

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: SOFTBALL: The Greater Middlesex Conference coaches All-GMC honorees

